Four-Star ATH Malachi Coleman talks recruiting, passion for helping others

Malachi Coleman has risen to be the No. 1 football prospect in the state of Nebraska in the class of 2023. As the only four-star football player in the state, Coleman's 6-foot-5, 180-pound build and athleticism have many schools looking at him as a wide receiver or a pass rusher. As of the beginning of February, Coleman told HuskerOnline that he talks to Baylor, Vanderbilt, Louisville and Nebraska the most. The four-star athlete recently went to Nebraska's Junior Day on March 5. He also has offers from Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon, Wisconsin, Iowa and more. As a junior at Lincoln East High School, Coleman had 561 receiving yards on 17 catches and scored 10 receiving touchdowns. The junior averaged 33 yards per reception with a long reception of 93 yards. At defensive end, Coleman recorded 57 tackles including 38 solo tackles. He had 7.5 sacks, five pass breakups, four caused fumbles and one blocked punt. But there is much more to Coleman than being a high-level athlete in football, basketball and track. When Coleman isn't scoring touchdowns or causing fumbles on the football field, getting medals on the track or securing rebounds on the basketball court, Coleman is helping others.

Coleman is using his name, image and likeness (NIL) to earn money which he donates to help children in the foster care system. Coleman and his sister were adopted together when he was nine years old after four years in the system. Now, as a four-star athlete, he has a NIL deal with Muchachos, a restaurant in downtown Lincoln, and with Triple B printing to sell t-shirts and sweatshirts with "Chi" scrolled across them. He recently donated his proceeds to The Foster Care Closet, which is "passionate about restoring dignity to children in crisis as they enter into the foster care system," as their website states. He said he wants to continue helping children in foster care in college and that being able to earn NIL money to that is important to him. “Knowing what I've experienced and these kids still going through it every single day," Coleman said at HuskerOnline's In-State tour. "I want to do everything in my power to give back to them."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BdCB0aGUgYWdlIG9mIDUsIEkgcmVtZW1iZXIgYmVpbmcgaW48YnI+ dGhlIGJhY2sgb2YgYSBwb2xpY2UgY2FyIHdpdGggbm88YnI+aWRlYSB3aGF0 IHdhcyBoYXBwZW5pbmcgbmV4dCB0bzxicj5tZSBvciBteSBzaXN0ZXIuIFRo ZSBGb3N0ZXIgQ2FyZTxicj5DbG9zZXQmIzM5O3MgbWlzc2lvbiBpcyB0byBy ZXN0b3JlPGJyPmRpZ25pdHkgdG8ga2lkcyBqdXN0IGxpa2UgSSB3YXMsIGdp dmluZyB0aGVtIGEgdm9pY2UuIEkgYW0gbm93IGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gcmV0dXJu IHRoZSBmYXZvciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JiYnBy aW50aW5nP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBiYmJwcmludGluZzwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GQ0Nsb3NldD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARkNDbG9zZXQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9sbXBrMVpZVkJOIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbG1wazFaWVZCTjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYWxhY2hpIENvbGVtYW4gKEBDaGlDb2xlbWFuMjMp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2hpQ29sZW1hbjIzL3N0 YXR1cy8xNDkyNjA3MDE2MDA2ODIzOTM2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDEyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=