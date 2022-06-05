Four-star ATH Malachi Coleman reacts to Nebraska official visit
The meteoric rise of Malachi Coleman has been nothing short of spectacular. The once raw but extremely gifted athlete has developed into a bonafide star on the football field, while simultaneously becoming Nebraska football's most prized recruiting target.
Following his official visit to Nebraska over the weekend, Coleman took some time to give his reaction to the overall experience and gave an update as to where the Huskers currently stand in his recruitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news