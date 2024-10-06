Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 6, 2024
Four-star 2027 QB Trae Taylor reacts to Nebraska offer, first visit
circle avatar
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@TimVerghese
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
nebraska
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
No top targets for nebraska available at this time.
Advertisement
Advertisement