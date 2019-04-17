Nebraska (21-11, 8-2) defeated Omaha (21-10) on Wednesday 8-5 at Werner Park.

NU struggled early at the mound. Kyle Perry walked four batters in the bottom of the first inning. Mike Waldron, Bo Blessie, Jaxon Hallmark, Robbie Palkert, Shay Schanaman and Colby Gomes all saw action.

UNO capitalized on NU’s poor pitching performance in the bottom of the first inning.

Parker Smejkal’s single to left field plated two, and Thomas DeBonville grounded out to third base to score one more. Perry’s four walks and one hit batter helped the Mavericks take a 3-0 lead heading into the third inning.

Mojo Hagge’s sacrifice fly to centerfield in the top of the second inning scored one, and the Husker bats heated up from there.



Spencer Schwellenbach recorded his first home run of the season in the third inning to cut the Maverick lead 3-2. Luke Roskam’s double down the right field line plated Joe Acker and Aaron Palensky, giving the Huskers a 4-3 lead.

UNO managed to tie it up 4-4 in the bottom of the third inning after a Blessie walk. NU answered back with a dominant eighth inning, scoring four runs to get the win.