Four-run eighth inning helps Huskers in 8-5 win
Nebraska (21-11, 8-2) defeated Omaha (21-10) on Wednesday 8-5 at Werner Park.
NU struggled early at the mound. Kyle Perry walked four batters in the bottom of the first inning. Mike Waldron, Bo Blessie, Jaxon Hallmark, Robbie Palkert, Shay Schanaman and Colby Gomes all saw action.
UNO capitalized on NU’s poor pitching performance in the bottom of the first inning.
Parker Smejkal’s single to left field plated two, and Thomas DeBonville grounded out to third base to score one more. Perry’s four walks and one hit batter helped the Mavericks take a 3-0 lead heading into the third inning.
Mojo Hagge’s sacrifice fly to centerfield in the top of the second inning scored one, and the Husker bats heated up from there.
Spencer Schwellenbach recorded his first home run of the season in the third inning to cut the Maverick lead 3-2. Luke Roskam’s double down the right field line plated Joe Acker and Aaron Palensky, giving the Huskers a 4-3 lead.
UNO managed to tie it up 4-4 in the bottom of the third inning after a Blessie walk. NU answered back with a dominant eighth inning, scoring four runs to get the win.
Eighth inning magic
The story of the night came in the eighth inning.
Palensky got things going with a single to left field, advancing one and scoring one. Acker answered back with a double to left center that plated two more runs.
The momentum kept going from there. Roskam reached on an error by first base, bringing in Acker. NU held an 8-4 lead entering the bottom of the eighth inning.
Luke Roskam led the Huskers with three hits, two doubles and two RBIs.
The mound
Perry started at the mound for the Huskers, but was relieved by Waldron in the bottom of the first inning. Bessie came in shortly after Waldron, and walked four batters to tie the game 4-4. Hallmark and Gomes ultimately helped lead the Huskers. Gomes pitched the ninth inning, recording three strikeouts to end the night.
What's next
Nebraska faces Iowa (21-14, 7-5) in a three-game series this weekend in Iowa, City. First pitch is set for Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST, Saturday at 2:05 p.m. CST and the series will conclude on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. CST.