Every defense and every defensive line, Nebraska football DL coach Terrance Knighton believes, should have a nickname. "Purple People Eaters" became synonymous with the Minnesota Vikings' defensive line of the 60s and 70s. The Pittsburgh Steelers ensured their "Steel Curtain" nickname would live on forever after being the backbone of four Super Bowl titles in the 70s. The "New York Sack Exchange" might be the most underrated nickname for a unit in NFL history, if only for the lack of playoff success during their run in the 80s. A quick Google search will net you a few more notable ones of NFL lore, but you get the idea: Nicknames are cool, nicknames are fun, nicknames are made for everyone. And the Husker defensive line has a good one, a new one that has landed this offseason from the mind of its position coach. "Death Row" Get used to seeing that name blasted on your favorite (and least favorite) social media platforms, shirts and the like this fall. Especially if the Huskers' strong mix of veterans and youngs – each group of which may have multiple future NFL guys in it – has the type of season that's expected in Year 2 under Knighton, Tony White and Co. “It's a name that we picked up, it's a name that the guys enjoy, we have a secret handshake, we take a lot of pride in it," Knighton said. "And as close as we are as a group – we do a lot of things together off the field – those guys enjoy it, and it gives us the personality. And I feel like every D-line should have a nickname. Those guys love it. They enjoy it, but they take it very serious, by the way.” Knighton would likely consider himself a virtuoso of the nicknaming craft. “Yeah, that's what I do. That's what I do, and it brings the group together. It pushes them every day," Knighton said when his reputation for creating nicknames arose as a brief topic during an interview with Huskers Radio Network this week.

He used the example of James Williams, a redshirt sophomore defensive end whose stock rose in mid-season in 2023 after transferring in the summer from Iowa Central Community College. "Him being labeled as Sack Man, he knows like, ‘OK, third down, everyone's looking at me,’ so he gotta get the job done," Knighton said. Williams actually has two nicknames: "Sticks," which the second-year Husker had acquired on his JUCO team after the long and slender true freshman had amassed 18 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in 2022. And now the one that is going to, ahem, stick – "Sack Man" – but let's go ahead and throw in another one. “It’s funny you use the word 'fireworks.' That's exactly what James is every single day," Knighton said. "He challenges me to be a great coach, and he's just a special guy. Had a different road to Nebraska than most, came to a camp and had to start the next week. James, every day, is trying to do the right things, pushing to compete, one of the toughest guys in the weight room competing-wise. That was his challenge this year – not just being a third-down guy, being a guy who can go out there and play every down. "His body has changed, he’s put on 10-15 pounds of muscle. He's just doing the right things, life is starting to slow down for a little bit, and he's getting comfortable. Last year, he was shy, not really hanging out with the guys, but now he's a guy that the guys look for. James is doing a great job, and I expect big things from Sack Man this year on first and second down as well.” Williams isn't the only one Knighton has big expectations for in 2024. We will have more over the weekend as he broke down nearly every scholarship player in his position room throughout a 30-minute interview. Here are three more who stand out as players who could be on the way to a breakout season this fall:

JIMARI BUTLER

Jimari Butler, what started to click for him that allowed him to play his best ball at the end of the season Jimari Butler missed the season opener at Minnesota with an injury but recovered to play in the other 11 games, including six starts, en route to setting career highs in tackles (34), TFLs (8.5) and sacks (5.5), the latter two of which led the team as he earned honorable mention All-Big Ten. Butler had logged 87 snaps across 15 games played across his first three years at Nebraska (which includes the true freshman season in which he redshirted in 2021), so putting up those numbers could already considered to be a "breakout season." As he enters his fifth season, though, we are still waiting for Butler to have that truly dominant or explosive run in which he showcases his 6-4, 245-pound frame and athleticism. This very well could be that year year as he flourished in 2023 after finally finding his home in the Husker defense and settling into a full-time role. “He’s a great athlete, and he's very smart," Knighton said. "When we first got here, he was playing linebacker – like outside linebacker – and one day, in the run period, he dominated the guy. And I was like, ‘This guy can play D line.’ He's rugged enough and tough enough to do it. He's a guy who's changed his body this offseason, put on 25 pounds of muscle. He looks like a D-lineman now, doesn't look like a linebacker. "He's a very smart player, he sees the game well, (the game) moves slow for him, and towards the end of (last) year he became one of our better players. He'll be a guy that we depend on this year as well, and I expect him to take a big step and be one of the better players in this conference.” Along with the increased on-field production comes a louder, and more respected, voice in the locker room. Butler has become one of core leaders on the defense, in addition to fellow D-line mates Nash Hutmacher and Ty Robinson. “Those three guys – Nash, Ty and Jimari – are all different, and they all have different forms of leadership," Knighton said. "Jimari is more the vocal guy on a day in, day out basis, Ty is more the vocal guy on the field, and Nash is just, ‘follow me, just do what I do.’ It's a dynamic combination. “Jimari is just one of those guys that has a huge impact on the team, he has a huge impact on other position groups, like, I see him hanging with wide receivers and running backs. So he's just a great all-around leader, he's well-liked off the field, and it carries onto the field. He's a guy that, during the (summer) break, didn't leave. He worked out every day, stayed here, was with Kristin and her staff, made sure he's doing the right thing so his mind is right. The guys like to follow him, and it's definitely going to help our group.”

SUA LEFOTU

Sua Lefotu has been a name mentioned here and there – almost with an undertone – from August 2023, when he was a true freshman, all the way to the spring of 2024. He doesn't get talked about a ton, but there is definitely something there. Lefotu is one who we would peg as a breakout candidate on this Husker roster for 2024. And that is despite the fact that he recorded just two tackles and a fumble recovery (which set up the Huskers' garbage-time touchdown in the waning seconds against Colorado) while playing 25 snaps across three games last season (seven snaps in Week 2 against Colorado, 17 snaps in Week 5 against Michigan and one snap in the finale against Iowa). When we saw him up close in the spring and once more in the summer, however, it's impossible to not come away with the same feeling about the 6-3, 300-pounder out of famed California football factory St. John Bosco: That guy looks like he's going to be a dude. “Sua has taken the biggest jump on the field (among the defensive linemen)," Knighton said. "He’s a guy that I challenged a lot this offseason. A guy who, as a freshman, I thought could come in right away because he's very dynamic, has the same skillset as Elijah Jeudy and played a little bit as a freshman to get a good feel. The beautiful thing about the four-game (rule) and still redshirting is they can get a great feeling of, ‘OK, I gotta get stronger. I gotta do these things to get better.’ And Sua got a good taste for that his freshman year, and now he took a big leap this offseason and this spring. "He's changed his body, something I challenged him to do. He's doing well academically – always done well with that – but his personality is starting to show in the room. He's probably the quietest guy – well, now it's Ashton Murphy who’s probably the quietest guy – but now he's starting to feel comfortable in the room, and his personality is coming out.”

