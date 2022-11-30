Madi Kubik, Lexi Rodriguez, Kaitlyn Hord and Bekka Allick were all named to an All-Big Ten Volleyball team as announced Wednesday morning by the Big Ten.



Kubik and Rodriguez led that group as both were unanimous selections to the All-Big Ten First Team. It's Kubik's fourth consecutive postseason award and second straight year she was selected to the first team. She was also part of the All-Big Ten Second and Freshman team back in during 2019 while also winning the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award. Rodriguez made her second straight appearance on the All-Big Ten First Team after finishing fourth in the conference with 4.26 digs per set.

Hord finishes her career with her fifth straight All-Big Ten honor. She was selected to the All-Big Ten Second Team during her freshman season in 2018 while being named to the first team from 2019-2021. Hord finished second in the conference and fourth in the country with 1.55 blocks per set. Freshman Bekka Allick joined her teammate on the second team after finishing the season with 172 kills on a .322 clip with 91 total blocks. The Lincoln native was also a unanimous selection to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.



Junior setter Anni Evans was the lone Husker to be named a Sportsmanship Honoree.



Minnesota's Taylor Landfair was named the conference's Player of the Year. A pair of Buckeye's took home some hardware as well with Ohio State's libero Kylie Murr taking home the Defensive Player of the Year while setter Mac Podraza was named the Setter of the Year. Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield was named the Big Ten's Coach of the Year after leading the Badgers to its fourth straight Big Ten title.

