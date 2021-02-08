Former Oregon wide receiver Keanon Lowe has joined Scott Frost's coaching staff in an offensive analyst role. Lowe played under Frost at Oregon from 2011 to 2014 and spent this past season working under Chip Kelly in a similar role at UCLA. However, Lowe is best known for his heroics recently off the football field.

Former Oregon wide receiver Keanon Lowe joined Nebraska's staff as an analyst. Lowe was honored in 2019 after he stopped an active shooter at a high school in Portland. (Getty Images)

While serving as the head coach at Parkrose High School in Portland, Lowe disarmed an active shooter who entered a classroom with a shotgun. Lowe quickly confronted the 18-year old student and prevented any shots from being fired before local police authorities arrived on the scene. Lowe at the time worked as a security guard at the school, along with serving as the head football and track coach. He was honored nationally for his actions, as he won a Congressional Medal of Honor Citizen Honor Award and appeared on many national TV shows. CNN and Time Magazine also named Lowe as one of their Heroes of 2019. Disney even announced they are making a movie inspired by the heroics and actions displayed by Lowe.

Just announced: three new Original Movies inspired by the real-life stories of Chris Paul (@CP3), Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34), and @KeanonLowe, coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dEzbhNmLkX — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020