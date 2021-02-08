Former Oregon receiver Keanon Lowe joins Husker staff in analyst role
Former Oregon wide receiver Keanon Lowe has joined Scott Frost's coaching staff in an offensive analyst role.
Lowe played under Frost at Oregon from 2011 to 2014 and spent this past season working under Chip Kelly in a similar role at UCLA.
However, Lowe is best known for his heroics recently off the football field.
While serving as the head coach at Parkrose High School in Portland, Lowe disarmed an active shooter who entered a classroom with a shotgun.
Lowe quickly confronted the 18-year old student and prevented any shots from being fired before local police authorities arrived on the scene.
Lowe at the time worked as a security guard at the school, along with serving as the head football and track coach.
He was honored nationally for his actions, as he won a Congressional Medal of Honor Citizen Honor Award and appeared on many national TV shows. CNN and Time Magazine also named Lowe as one of their Heroes of 2019.
Disney even announced they are making a movie inspired by the heroics and actions displayed by Lowe.
Just announced: three new Original Movies inspired by the real-life stories of Chris Paul (@CP3), Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34), and @KeanonLowe, coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dEzbhNmLkX— Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020
As a player at Oregon, Lowe had 69 catches for 891 yards and 11 touchdowns from 2011 to 2014.
He played in 46 games at Oregon, with his best season coming in 2014 where he had 28 catches for 414 yards and five touchdowns.
Frost coached Lowe all five seasons in Eugene, while offensive coordinator Matt Lubick worked with him in 2013 and 2014.
“Keanon Lowe is a rising star in the coaching profession and will complement our offensive staff very well," Frost said in a statement. "Having coached Keanon at Oregon, I know the type of character, competitiveness, and football IQ he brings to our program."