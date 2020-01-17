Nebraska wasted no time in naming Troy Walters replacement at offensive coordinator on Friday.

Just three hours after the school announced Walters and NU were "mutually parting ways," head coach Scott Frost announced that former Oregon offensive coordinator Matt Lubick would be taking his place.

Lubick brings more than two decades of coaching experience to Lincoln, including 16 seasons working in the Power Five at Oregon, Washington, Duke, Ole Miss, Oregon State and Arizona State.

Lubick is the son of former legendary Colorado State head coach Sonny Lubick, who Frost's older brother Steve played for at CSU for two seasons. Frost also worked with Matt Lubick from 2013 to 2016 in Eugene under former Duck head coach Mark Helfrich.

“Matt Lubick is a great addition to our coaching staff,” Frost said. “I have always wanted to work with Matt again since our days at Oregon together. He is the only person I considered for this position.

"Matt has an innovative offensive mind, provides a veteran presence on our staff and brings a proven track record of success at the Power Five level. Matt and I developed a great relationship working together previously, and I look forward to adding his expertise to our offensive staff.”

Lubick sat out the 2019 season from coaching, before that he served as the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for Chris Peterson at Washington in both 2017 and 2018.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to be part of Nebraska Football,” Lubick said in a statement. “Growing up I was in awe of Tom Osborne and Bob Devaney’s unmatched run of success. It is a special situation for me to be reunited with an elite staff and Coach Frost who is the best in the business. The University of Nebraska is a world-class institution with the best fan base in college football.”

With the hiring of Lubick, NU's staff changes and shuffling appear to be complete for 2020.

Frost replaced the departed Jovan Dewitt with Mike Dawson on Thursday while running backs coach Ryan Held earned the title of recruiting coordinator and offensive line coach Greg Austin is now NU's run game coordinator. Secondary coach Travis Fisher also earned a hefty raise, making him one of the highest-paid defensive backs coaches in the country.