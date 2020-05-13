Nebraska's Oct. 24 game at Rutgers this season just got a lot more interesting.

On Wednesday former Husker quarterback Noah Vedral announced on Twitter he is transferring to Rutgers. This comes after Vedral officially entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal back on Apr. 28.

Vedral will get the opportunity to be a two-year Big Ten starting quarterback, something that would've been next to impossible at Nebraska considering he's the same year as current starting signal-caller Adrian Martinez. Vedral's announcement comes just days after he earned his undergraduate diploma at NU on Saturday.

He will walk into a program led by first-year Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson. Before landing at Rutgers, Gleeson spent the 2019 season as the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State under Mike Gundy.

In three seasons at NU and Central Florida, Vedral saw action in 15 games, including making two starts this past season against Indiana and Minnesota.

Vedral arguably looked his best against the Hoosiers, completing 14-of-16 passes for 201 yards, to go along with two rushing touchdowns. He even caught a 22-yard pass in that same game.

Earlier this past season, he also came in off the bench to lead Nebraska to a 13-10 fourth-quarter victory vs. Northwestern. Martinez went down with an injury, and Vedral threw for 41 yards and rushed for 33 yards in the quarter, including a 42-yard one-minute scoring drive that set up the Huskers' game-winning field goal.

Over his three-year career at NU and UCF, Vedral completed 58-of-90 passes for 723 yards and one touchdown, to go along with 196 yards rushing and six touchdowns on the ground.

Vedral was reportedly also considering Northern Illinois and Utah State, but the chance to play for a Power Five program was too hard to pass up a source with knowledge of the situation told HuskerOnline.