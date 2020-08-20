The 6-foot-1, 200 pound Martin joins offensive lineman Ezra Miller , who also left Iowa this off-season after being placed on a medical scholarship.

Former four-star wide receiver Oliver Martin has transferred to NU, after playing at Michigan in 2017-18 and Iowa in 2019.

The Nebraska football team has added another former Iowa Hawkeye scholarship player as a walk-on transfer.

Martin is currently listed as a student in the NU directory as well for the fall academic term. He has two years of eligibility remaining, and it's unknown what that will look like with the new COVID-19 NCAA rules.

He redshirted the 2017 season in Ann Arbor, but saw action in 21 games in 2018-2019 for both the Wolverines and Hawkeyes.

He has one career start under his belt, to go along with 16 catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Coming out of Iowa City West High School in 2017, Martin was the No. 1 ranked player in the state, taking official visits to Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa. He was never offered by former Husker head coach Mike Riley and his staff.