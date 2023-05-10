Casey Thompson has found a new home.

The former Nebraska quarterback is heading to Florida Atlantic, announcing his new transfer destination today. Thompson, the Huskers' starting quarterback in 2022, entered the transfer portal on April 28. At FAU, Thompson will be reunited with his old head coach at Texas, Tom Herman, who is entering his first season at the helm of the Owls.

The sixth-year veteran had plenty of suitors once he hit the open market, including SEC programs Auburn and Florida, and he has now found the next spot where he will look for one more successful season as a starting quarterback.

>>> Not a member of Inside Nebraska yet? Join the community today!

Going into spring practice, it appeared that Thompson would eventually be in a heated quarterback competition with Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims once fall camp hit. Thompson, who was held out of spring practice by the new Husker staff while rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery, was still putting in work in the film room, was in uniform at every practice and went through non-contact drills despite not being allowed to throw passes throughout all of March and April.

Sims, in the meantime, took hold of the spot as the team's top quarterback as the physically impressive transfer (6-4, 220 pounds) made progress with his accuracy and gained more comfort in the system being installed by new offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield.

Thompson (6-0, 195 pounds) was unable to prove himself on the field with live reps in front of the new staff, and Sims gained a strong foothold in the quarterback room throughout the 15-practice spring season. Matt Rhule, Satterfield and the new staff determined after spring ball that Thompson was the clear No. 2 quarterback as the program went into the summer and would remain firmly behind Sims on the depth chart heading into fall camp.

>>> RELATED: How Casey Thompson's transfer affects Husker QB room

Thompson made the decision soon after exit meetings with Rhule and Satterfield to enter the portal. He appears to be healthy as he enters a sixth-and-final season of college football.