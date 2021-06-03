Former five-star and Ohio State DB Tyreke Johnson visiting Nebraska

Defensive back has been the biggest priority for Nebraska in the transfer portal for their final two remaining spots in the class of 2021.

We know the Huskers offered Tulsa's Akayleb Evans, and have also shown interest in a handful of other portal defensive backs in the last month.

On Thursday, HuskerOnline confirmed that Ohio State's Tyreke Johnson is currently on-campus for a visit.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Johnson was a former five-star out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity International, which is the same high school that produced current Husker safety Deontai Williams.

Johnson signed with the Buckeyes in 2018 and redshirted that season. He played in a total of 12 games over the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Johnson's visit to Lincoln kicks off a big weekend where the Big Red will have eight official visitors on campus.