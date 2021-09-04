Fordham vs. Nebraska: Keys to victory, HOL score predictions

Nebraska will try to get their 2021 season back on track with their 2021 home opener against Fordham.

The Rams were a late addition to the Huskers' schedule, as they originally were supposed to play Southeast Louisana in November. As we get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to victory for Nebraska over Fordham, along with the HuskerOnline score predictions for Saturday. NU is currently a 42.5 favorite for Saturday's game with the Rams.

KEYS TO VICTORY: Fordham vs. Nebraska

KEY 1: Keep it simple When I look at this game for Nebraska, the biggest key is to keep things simple and go out and execute. The Huskers have the advantage in this game in every area. Just go out and execute now. KEY 2: Tackling in space Look for Fordham to throw the ball around the yard with quick passes in space, trying to neutralize the disadvantage they have upfront. NU needs to communicate and tackle in space today on defense. KEY 3: Win upfront No excuses here. Nebraska will have a significant edge on both lines today. That edge needs to show up right away. KEY 4: Show up in the kicking game Between two missed extra points and some subpart punting, Connor Culp and Daniel Cerni need to turn things around today. They can't be a liability this season for the Huskers. KEY 5: Play relaxed The biggest thing I saw last week is the pressure got to Nebraska at Illinois. Guys were pressing and trying to force things to happen. That led to some very costly mistakes that turned the game. Today, the Huskers need to come out and play relaxed.

EXPERT TAKE: Fordham vs. Nebraska

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher Nebraska can write the score in this one, it's more a matter of what they want to get out of Saturday against the undermanned Rams. I expect to see Scott Frost work through his second and third units and the Huskers will keep it simple and focus on execution. The Huskers win this one handily. Nebraska 52, Fordham 10 ############################## Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer Nebraska will win and do so convincingly, but it will do little to change the feeling around the program after last week’s loss at Illinois. The Huskers need a victory and style points to go with it today just to keep the water from rising any higher for another week. Nebraska 56, Fordham 10 ############################## Jim Rose - 1110 KFAB Radio Sports Director This is not the home opener Nebraskans envisioned 9 months ago. They imagined a perfect fall day, the house filled with red-clad loyalists after a solid road win at Illinois. What they may get is a 1/4th to 1/3rd empty stadium, devoid of energy, grumpy fans thinking they may eat a Runza through a mask. The UI loss ginned up more questions than answers but save for a -5 in take-a-ways, NU should be fine. For the love of Bob Devaney let's play a clean game!! Nebraska 42, Fordham, 10 ############################## Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone Just want to see Nebraska play mistake-free. Fordham does have a few talented guys at QB, RB and MLB but of course, does have the depth or size to stay with the Huskers. I hope we see Zavier Betts get some reps at WR and Savion Morrison at RB. Give me a few trick plays from the Rams as well. Nebraska 48, Fordham 7 ############################## Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director This is a tough game for the Huskers this week since it's a lose-lose. If Nebraska blows out Fordham then they were supposed to blow out Fordham. If they don't, then there are more red flags. I say this game is more important in how they win rather than the final score. The bigger question is what kind of crowd shows up on a sellout-streak-extending Saturday. Nebraska 52, Fordham 10

HuskerOnline Week 1 Score Predictions Week 1 Sean Callahan Robin Washut Jim Rose Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh Fordham at Neb. 52-10 Nebraska 56-10 Nebraska 42-10 Nebraska 48-7 Nebraska 52-10 Nebraska PSU at Wisc. 27-24 Wisc. 28-24 PSU 31-17 Wisc. 30-27 PSU 27-20 Wisc. Indiana at Iowa 23-17 Iowa 31-30 Indiana 20-14 Indiana 27-17 Iowa 24-20 Iowa OSU at Purdue 34-24 Purdue 21-17 OSU 35-21 Purdue 30-27 Purdue 38-30 Purdue N. Dame at FSU 38-27 N. Dame 30-20 N. Dame 30-24 N. Dame 34-17 N. Dame 31-21 N. Dame UGA vs. Clemson 31-30 UGA 35-31 Clemson 35-28 Clemson 27-23 UGA 30-27 UGA