 Here are today's keys to victory and HuskerOnline score predictions for Nebraska's game against Fordham.
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-04 01:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Fordham vs. Nebraska: Keys to victory, HOL score predictions

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Nebraska will try to get their 2021 season back on track with their 2021 home opener against Fordham.

The Rams were a late addition to the Huskers' schedule, as they originally were supposed to play Southeast Louisana in November.

As we get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to victory for Nebraska over Fordham, along with the HuskerOnline score predictions for Saturday. NU is currently a 42.5 favorite for Saturday's game with the Rams.

KEYS TO VICTORY: Fordham vs. Nebraska 

KEY 1: Keep it simple

When I look at this game for Nebraska, the biggest key is to keep things simple and go out and execute. The Huskers have the advantage in this game in every area. Just go out and execute now.

KEY 2: Tackling in space

Look for Fordham to throw the ball around the yard with quick passes in space, trying to neutralize the disadvantage they have upfront. NU needs to communicate and tackle in space today on defense.

KEY 3: Win upfront

No excuses here. Nebraska will have a significant edge on both lines today. That edge needs to show up right away.

KEY 4: Show up in the kicking game

Between two missed extra points and some subpart punting, Connor Culp and Daniel Cerni need to turn things around today. They can't be a liability this season for the Huskers.

KEY 5: Play relaxed

The biggest thing I saw last week is the pressure got to Nebraska at Illinois. Guys were pressing and trying to force things to happen. That led to some very costly mistakes that turned the game. Today, the Huskers need to come out and play relaxed.

EXPERT TAKE: Fordham vs. Nebraska 

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher

Nebraska can write the score in this one, it's more a matter of what they want to get out of Saturday against the undermanned Rams. I expect to see Scott Frost work through his second and third units and the Huskers will keep it simple and focus on execution. The Huskers win this one handily.

Nebraska 52, Fordham 10

Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer

Nebraska will win and do so convincingly, but it will do little to change the feeling around the program after last week’s loss at Illinois. The Huskers need a victory and style points to go with it today just to keep the water from rising any higher for another week.

Nebraska 56, Fordham 10

Jim Rose - 1110 KFAB Radio Sports Director

This is not the home opener Nebraskans envisioned 9 months ago. They imagined a perfect fall day, the house filled with red-clad loyalists after a solid road win at Illinois. What they may get is a 1/4th to 1/3rd empty stadium, devoid of energy, grumpy fans thinking they may eat a Runza through a mask. The UI loss ginned up more questions than answers but save for a -5 in take-a-ways, NU should be fine. For the love of Bob Devaney let's play a clean game!!

Nebraska 42, Fordham, 10

Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone

Just want to see Nebraska play mistake-free. Fordham does have a few talented guys at QB, RB and MLB but of course, does have the depth or size to stay with the Huskers. I hope we see Zavier Betts get some reps at WR and Savion Morrison at RB. Give me a few trick plays from the Rams as well.

Nebraska 48, Fordham 7

Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director

This is a tough game for the Huskers this week since it's a lose-lose. If Nebraska blows out Fordham then they were supposed to blow out Fordham. If they don't, then there are more red flags. I say this game is more important in how they win rather than the final score. The bigger question is what kind of crowd shows up on a sellout-streak-extending Saturday.

Nebraska 52, Fordham 10

HuskerOnline Week 1 Score Predictions 
Week 1 Sean Callahan Robin Washut Jim Rose Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh 

Fordham at Neb.

52-10

Nebraska

56-10 Nebraska

42-10

Nebraska

48-7

Nebraska

52-10

Nebraska

PSU at Wisc.

27-24

Wisc.

28-24

PSU

31-17

Wisc.

30-27

PSU

27-20 Wisc.

Indiana at Iowa

23-17

Iowa

31-30

Indiana

20-14

Indiana

27-17

Iowa

24-20

Iowa

OSU at Purdue

34-24

Purdue

21-17

OSU

35-21

Purdue

30-27

Purdue

38-30 Purdue

N. Dame at FSU

38-27

N. Dame

30-20

N. Dame

30-24

N. Dame

34-17

N. Dame

31-21

N. Dame

UGA vs. Clemson

31-30

UGA

35-31

Clemson

35-28

Clemson

27-23

UGA

30-27

UGA
HuskerOnline Score Prediction Standings 
Expert Picker Straight Up vs. the Spread  Cumulative Total 

Robin Washut HuskerOnline

4-1

4-1

8

Sean Callahan

HuskerOnline

4-1

3-2

7

Mike'l Severe

1620 the Zone

4-1

3-2

7

Andy Kendeigh

KETV-ABC Omaha

4-1

3-2

7

Jim Rose

KFAB Radio

3-2

3-2

6
