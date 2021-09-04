Fordham vs. Nebraska: Keys to victory, HOL score predictions
Nebraska will try to get their 2021 season back on track with their 2021 home opener against Fordham.
The Rams were a late addition to the Huskers' schedule, as they originally were supposed to play Southeast Louisana in November.
As we get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to victory for Nebraska over Fordham, along with the HuskerOnline score predictions for Saturday. NU is currently a 42.5 favorite for Saturday's game with the Rams.
KEYS TO VICTORY: Fordham vs. Nebraska
KEY 1: Keep it simple
When I look at this game for Nebraska, the biggest key is to keep things simple and go out and execute. The Huskers have the advantage in this game in every area. Just go out and execute now.
KEY 2: Tackling in space
Look for Fordham to throw the ball around the yard with quick passes in space, trying to neutralize the disadvantage they have upfront. NU needs to communicate and tackle in space today on defense.
KEY 3: Win upfront
No excuses here. Nebraska will have a significant edge on both lines today. That edge needs to show up right away.
KEY 4: Show up in the kicking game
Between two missed extra points and some subpart punting, Connor Culp and Daniel Cerni need to turn things around today. They can't be a liability this season for the Huskers.
KEY 5: Play relaxed
The biggest thing I saw last week is the pressure got to Nebraska at Illinois. Guys were pressing and trying to force things to happen. That led to some very costly mistakes that turned the game. Today, the Huskers need to come out and play relaxed.
EXPERT TAKE: Fordham vs. Nebraska
Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher
Nebraska can write the score in this one, it's more a matter of what they want to get out of Saturday against the undermanned Rams. I expect to see Scott Frost work through his second and third units and the Huskers will keep it simple and focus on execution. The Huskers win this one handily.
Nebraska 52, Fordham 10
##############################
Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer
Nebraska will win and do so convincingly, but it will do little to change the feeling around the program after last week’s loss at Illinois. The Huskers need a victory and style points to go with it today just to keep the water from rising any higher for another week.
Nebraska 56, Fordham 10
##############################
Jim Rose - 1110 KFAB Radio Sports Director
This is not the home opener Nebraskans envisioned 9 months ago. They imagined a perfect fall day, the house filled with red-clad loyalists after a solid road win at Illinois. What they may get is a 1/4th to 1/3rd empty stadium, devoid of energy, grumpy fans thinking they may eat a Runza through a mask. The UI loss ginned up more questions than answers but save for a -5 in take-a-ways, NU should be fine. For the love of Bob Devaney let's play a clean game!!
Nebraska 42, Fordham, 10
##############################
Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone
Just want to see Nebraska play mistake-free. Fordham does have a few talented guys at QB, RB and MLB but of course, does have the depth or size to stay with the Huskers. I hope we see Zavier Betts get some reps at WR and Savion Morrison at RB. Give me a few trick plays from the Rams as well.
Nebraska 48, Fordham 7
##############################
Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director
This is a tough game for the Huskers this week since it's a lose-lose. If Nebraska blows out Fordham then they were supposed to blow out Fordham. If they don't, then there are more red flags. I say this game is more important in how they win rather than the final score. The bigger question is what kind of crowd shows up on a sellout-streak-extending Saturday.
Nebraska 52, Fordham 10
|Week 1
|Sean Callahan
|Robin Washut
|Jim Rose
|Mike'l Severe
|Andy Kendeigh
|
Fordham at Neb.
|
52-10
Nebraska
|
56-10 Nebraska
|
42-10
Nebraska
|
48-7
Nebraska
|
52-10
Nebraska
|
PSU at Wisc.
|
27-24
Wisc.
|
28-24
PSU
|
31-17
Wisc.
|
30-27
PSU
|
27-20 Wisc.
|
Indiana at Iowa
|
23-17
Iowa
|
31-30
Indiana
|
20-14
Indiana
|
27-17
Iowa
|
24-20
Iowa
|
OSU at Purdue
|
34-24
Purdue
|
21-17
OSU
|
35-21
Purdue
|
30-27
Purdue
|
38-30 Purdue
|
N. Dame at FSU
|
38-27
N. Dame
|
30-20
N. Dame
|
30-24
N. Dame
|
34-17
N. Dame
|
31-21
N. Dame
|
UGA vs. Clemson
|
31-30
UGA
|
35-31
Clemson
|
35-28
Clemson
|
27-23
UGA
|
30-27
UGA
|Expert Picker
|Straight Up
|vs. the Spread
|Cumulative Total
|
Robin Washut HuskerOnline
|
4-1
|
4-1
|
8
|
Sean Callahan
HuskerOnline
|
4-1
|
3-2
|
7
|
Mike'l Severe
1620 the Zone
|
4-1
|
3-2
|
7
|
Andy Kendeigh
KETV-ABC Omaha
|
4-1
|
3-2
|
7
|
Jim Rose
KFAB Radio
|
3-2
|
3-2
|
6