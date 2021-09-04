Fordham postgame nuggets

Here is a full recap of what Nebraska's players and coaches had to say following their 52-7 win over Fordham on Saturday...

***Frost said Oliver Martin had "a little injury" that was "not anything that's going to keep him out for a long time."

***Frost said all the running backs did good things, but they still need to establish the run game better earlier in the game. He said doing that was "a team effort."

***Frost said Adrian Martinez "made a couple little boo-boos early, but I also thought he made some fantastic plays... He's never going to be perfect, but nobody should expect him to."

***Frost said overall he thought NU was a lot better with taking care of the football and doing "the little things" better than last week.

***Frost said having fans back in the stands was incredible. "(Memorial Stadium) was a dismal place without them last year."

***Frost said today was progress because they won, and "we did a lot of good things." He thinks they'll learn more about themselves next week vs. Buffalo, but this was a good start.

***Frost said they teach their punt returners to "catch the football no matter what," and if not, "when the ball hits the ground, you have to make a smart decision." He thought Cam Taylor-Britt should have either caught the punt or let it bounce on his muffed punt.

***Frost Logan Smothers played well and “thinks through the game really well" despite his fumble. He didn't want to talk much about the QB situation behind Martinez. "Let's focus on the things we need to focus on here."

***Overall, Frost said Saturday's win accomplished what Nebraska wanted.

“We needed it," he said. "We had such a good camp.”