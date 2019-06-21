News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-21 12:00:58 -0500') }} football Edit

FNL2 & Big Red BBQ weekend visitor list

Mike Matya and Nate Clouse
HOL Staff

Nebraska's summer camp and recruiting season will be concluding this weekend as the Husker staff will host their last Friday Night Lights camp and a Big Red Barbecue on Saturday. Both will be the c...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}