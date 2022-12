Monday officially sparked the jet fuel-induced 45-day college football transfer window that runs Dec. 5-Jan. 18.

It has has already been an explosive mass exodus of players left and right, and that will continue over the next few weeks.

Steve Marik broke down the top three positions that Nebraska needs to target in the transfer portal over the next several weeks.

There will be plenty of players for Nebraska to scour as the new coaching staff looks to add talent and depth at those positions and more. The following is a list of candidates to fill two of those positions, plus three more transfer portal entrants from Monday who the Huskers could pursue: