Here's a quick recap of some of the different things covered by Nebraska head coach Scott Frost during his Zoom interview session with local reporters on Tuesday.

1 - Frost didn't get into who's not here yet

Nearly all of Nebraska's players have been back in Lincoln since mid-May. They weren't officially able to start voluntary workouts in NU's facilities until June 1. When Frost was asked which players aren't here, he opted not to get into specific names on Tuesday. "There's very few," Frost said in regards to who's not in Lincoln yet. "You could probably count them on one hand. I really don't want to get into who's here and who's not." Frost reiterated that nobody is required to be in Lincoln right now, and everything being done is optional. Their No. 1 focus continues to be player safety and well-being. "We never tried to discourage guys from staying home if they wanted to," Frost said.

2 - Matt Farniok will start out at right guard and not left

One of the more interesting personnel nuggets dropped by Frost on Tuesday was in regards to his offensive line. Frost confirmed their plans to start senior Matt Farniok off at guard but said he would actually be on the right side now instead of the left. "Through talking during this time, I think we are probably going to start him out at right guard, expecting there to be a younger player at right tackle potentially," Frost said of Farniok. "Having a veteran with (Brenden) Jaimes on the left side of the line and a veteran with Matt (Farniok) on the right side of the line certainly will help. Whoever is playing left guard and whoever is playing right tackle also will give us the ability to move him back to right tackle a lot easier if he's playing on the right side. "Those are decisions we would've had a lot more time to examine closer if we would've had spring practice, and we've had to make them a little quicker now that we know we are going to be limited on the number of reps that we get." Frost added the one player that really missed out not having a spring is redshirt freshman right tackle Bryce Benhart. The Minnesota native is currently projected to start at right tackle for the Big Red. "Losing out on those reps certainly isn't ideal," Frost said of Benhart. "Those would've been valuable reps for him. We also have had to fast track some of those decisions we might have had more time to examine in the spring."

Even though Nebraska's newcomers are all on campus, they technically are not allowed to take part in voluntary workouts. (Associated Press)

3 - Newcomers not able to take part in workouts yet

Even though all of Nebraska's 2020 newcomers are in Lincoln at this point enrolled in online summer classes, they technically are not allowed to take part in voluntary workouts. Frost said they hope to get a better idea of that situation by later this week. "Our newcomers right now are just doing Bridge to get acclimated to the campus," Frost said. "We are not in a normal summer access period yet. We were able to bring them in when we started summer classes. A majority of those guys are here, but they haven't had a chance to do much with them yet. "We are waiting to get a final ruling from the football oversight committee on what the summer is going to look like and how much time we are going to have access to our players. I think that should be finalized sometime this week."

4 - Players will not sign a COVID-19 pledge

A lot of schools have had their student-athletes sign non-legally binding health pledges before they begin summer workouts. Frost was asked his thoughts on that Tuesday, and if his team will sign something similar. "We are not going to do a pledge," Frost said. "Our guys understand the rules involved with being around. "I'd be shocked if there's a team that has been more careful and followed protocol more strictly than we have. I don't think I need to get our kids to sign anything. They understand what's at stake, and they are doing a good job of following all the regulations that we put forth."

5 - Mini camps could be a real positive out of this