Five things we learned from NU's weekly press conference

Here are five of our biggest takeaways from Nebraska's weekly press conference on Monday as the Huskers get ready to host No. 9 Michigan...



Head coach Scott Frost said Nebraska was in a much different situation than it was in its 2018 loss at Michigan. (Getty Images)

1. 2018 Michigan game still haunts Huskers, but a lot has changed

Ask head coach Scott Frost or any of the veteran players who were on the field for Nebraska’s road game at Michigan in 2018, and they’ll all tell you it was a day they’d never forget. The Huskers were physically dominated in every aspect by the Wolverines en route to a 56-10 blowout in Ann Arbor that was even more lopsided than the final score. “I remember us getting smacked…” quarterback Adrian Martinez said. “We were physically outmatched.” “That was the most physically defeated I've ever felt after a game during my career here,” defensive lineman Ben Stille said. “They truly handled us that day,” tight end Austin Allen said. “That was one of the few times I've felt like the other team was the more physical team." As rough as memories of that game may be, Frost and every player who spoke at the podium on Monday agreed that the Huskers were in a much better spot now than three years ago. That wasn’t just about being a bigger, faster, and stronger team, either. Frost and his players said they were much more mentally prepared and established in their system, which has allowed them to play faster and more physically. “I think that’s a physical thing and a mental thing,” Frost said. “It’s a recruiting thing and a weight room thing. We needed to be bigger, we needed to be stronger, and we needed to be faster. We got out-manned pretty bad a few times that first year… “The mentality had to change. We needed to be tough and nasty, and we’re closer to that. So all that should mean you can do better in the trenches.”

2. Prochazka, Nouili impressed in starting debuts

Nebraska’s offensive line had a new left side against Northwestern. True freshman Teddy Prochazka and sophomore Nouredin Nouili earned their first starts at left tackle and left guard, respectively. Frost said he was a little nervous to see how they would respond but thought they both did well. He stressed that it was only the first game, and there was a lot of work to be done. Prochazka and Nouili worked side by side in fall camp and built good chemistry, Prochazka said. After both players learned that they would start together on Monday before the Northwestern game, they picked up right where they left off in camp. Nouili said Prochazka doesn’t seem like a freshman because of his athleticism and size. “He looks like an All-Big Ten senior,” he said. The Huskers o-line took a huge jump during the Northwestern game and aims to build upon that momentum, Prochazka said. Prochazka and Nouili both said they plan to work with the same intensity because that earned them their first starts. The same could apply to the offensive line after their best game of the season so far.

3. New depth chart finally reflects recent lineup changes

For the first time since the start of the season, Nebraska updated its weekly depth chart to finally reflect some notable changes that have occurred over the past few weeks. The most significant adjustments came on the offensive line. Here is the newly listed depth chart for the Michigan game: LT 1. Teddy Prochazka 2. Ezra Miller LG 1. Nouredin Nouili 2. Ethan Piper -OR- Brant Banks C 1. Cam Jurgens 2. Trent Hixson RG 1. Matt Sichterman 2. Broc Bando RT 1. Turner Corcoran 2. Bryce Benhart Other notable changes included wide receiver, where Omar Manning is now listed as a co-No. 1 with Wyatt Liewer and Levi Falck. At punt returner, Oliver Martin is the No. 1, with Samori Toure at No. 2 and Cam Taylor-Britt at No. 3.

4. Huskers still rolling with a committee approach at RB

While Nebraska provided some lineup clarity with its updated depth chart, the window apparently remains wide-open at running back. While Rahmir Johnson has started the past three games and has registered at least 10 carries in each contest, he was still listed among four co-starters at the position along with Jaquez Yant, Markese Stepp, and Sevion Morrison. Frost said Johnson had done a good job of competing for his starting role all offseason and had been playing well the past few weeks. He also said Yant was "in that competition now” after his breakout performance vs. Northwestern. However, as the latest depth chart suggests, Frost said the Huskers would continue to play the running backs they felt would give them the best chance to win each week and drive. “Sooner or later, one of them will step forward and be the lead the guy,” Frost said. “Right now, it’s been Rahmir, but we’ll keep putting the guy out there that gives us the best chance.”

5. Domann, Martinez earn weekly honors