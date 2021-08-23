Five things we learned from NU's weekly press conference

Here are five of our biggest takeaways from Nebraska's first weekly press conference of the season on Monday as the Huskers gear up for Illinois...

Head coach Scott Frost's answered were short and to the point during Nebraska's weekly press conference on Monday. (Sean Callahan)

1. Nebraska knows the opportunity it has this week

As if there wasn't enough riding on Saturday's season-opener at Illinois for Nebraska, the Huskers will be featured on college football's first big stage of 2021 in the process. Playing in Week 0 on as FOX's Big Noon Saturday feature matchup, NU vs. Illini will be the nation's marquee matchup in the season's first weekend of games. Nebraska is well aware of what a road win over a Big Ten West foe would mean to kick off a critical year for head coach Scott Frost's program. To do it in the national spotlight makes it an even more valuable opportunity.

2. The Blackshirts have been awarded

The Blackshirt tradition continued on Monday, as Nebraska held a ceremony of sorts to award 12 defensive players with the coveted black practice jerseys to open the first game week. A handful of former NU players were on hand to help hand out the jerseys, including athletic director Trev Alberts, Jason Peter, Chris Kelsay, Chad Kelsay, Danny Noonan, and Kenny Wilhite. Of the 12 recipients, four were defensive linemen, five were linebackers, and three were defensive backs. The new Blackshirts are defensive linemen Ben Stille, Damion Daniels, Ty Robinson, and Deontre Thomas; linebackers JoJo Domann, Luke Reimer, Nick Henrich, Garrett Nelson, and Caleb Tannor; and defensive backs Cam Taylor-Britt, Marquel Dismuke, and Deontai Williams.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib25vciB0aG9zZSBiZWZvcmUgeW91IOKYoO+4jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9ibGFja3NoaXJ0cz9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2JsYWNrc2hpcnRzPC9hPiAv Ly8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL3RoZWdv b2RsaWZlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jdGhl Z29vZGxpZmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9GU3Q4cElpSTF2 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRlN0OHBJaUkxdjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBO ZWJyYXNrYSBGb290YmFsbCAoQEh1c2tlckZCTmF0aW9uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0h1c2tlckZCTmF0aW9uL3N0YXR1cy8xNDI5 ODc3MTYzMjQzODM5NDg4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAy MywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

3. More news coming on NU's team vaccination rate

The Big Ten Conference finally clarified some of its COVID-19 protocols on Monday, five days before the season's first game. The league announced that if a team cannot play a Big Ten game due to COVID-19 issues, it would be ruled a forfeit and would not be rescheduled. If both teams couldn't play because of COVID, it would be deemed a "no-contest." That news again spotlighted Nebraska's current team vaccination rate, which has not been made public outside of Frost saying he felt "a lot better" about when NU stood earlier this month. Frost said Monday that any unvaccinated Huskers would be subject to weekly COVID testing beginning this week. He added that more information regarding Nebraska's team vaccination rate would be soon announced from someone other than him but declined to provide further details. “If I wanted to tell you, I would," Frost said. It should be noted that Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said that only three players on his team were not fully vaccinated as of Monday and that neither player was on the Fighting Illini's two-deep roster.

Super Senior safety Marquel Dismuke was one of 12 players awarded Blackshirts on Monday. (Sean Callahan)

4. No depth chart was released

It wasn't a total surprise, but Nebraska kept its depth chart for Illinois in-house this week. There were only a few positions left to be publicly settled at this point. Still, Frost clearly wanted to maintain any competitive advantage over Bielema and the Illini that he could. Based on Frost's comments on the radio last Thursday, the team already had a pretty good idea of where things stood with the projected depth chart going into game week. But fans, media, Illinois, and everyone else will have to keep guessing as to what some positions will look like when NU takes the field on Saturday.

5. Frost keeps it short