Just minutes before Millard North was about to punch its ticket to the 2020 Class A state championship on Friday night, one of the best players in the state’s history was on the floor writhing in pain.

2021 guard Hunter Sallis, the first five-star prospect out of Nebraska in the Rivals era (2003-present), came down awkwardly on his left foot and immediately went to the ground behind the basket.

The No. 2-seed Mustangs went on to beat Omaha South 80-59 to advance to take on No. 1 Bellevue West in the Class A title on Saturday, but all thoughts were immediately on Sallis’s injury status.

Sallis could barely put any pressure on his left leg as he was helped to the locker room by trainers. He later came back onto the floor at the end of the game with his left foot wrapped with ice, noticeably limping.

But when the No. 20 overall player in the 2021 class emerged from the Millard North locker room, he had no wrap, no ice, and not even a brace as he walked away.

MNHS head coach Tim Cannon seemed pretty optimistic about the chances of Sallis playing in the state championship.

“He’s pretty good,” Cannon said when asked about Sallis’s status. “Our trainers think it’s a mild sprain. He’ll play, and we’ll see how good he is. You know, physically he’s so skinny, people don’t know how tough he is. He’s really mentally tough…

“We were very concerned right away, but it’s looking better, and he’ll bounce back.”

Millard North will tip-off against Bellevue West at 6:30 p.m. CT at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game will be televised and streamed online on NET.