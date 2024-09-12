Advertisement

in other news

Husker VB wins thriller over Creighton in rivalry's first-ever Top-10 match

Husker VB wins thriller over Creighton in rivalry's first-ever Top-10 match

Join the discussion as Nebraska volleyball wins five-set thriller over Creighton in rivalry's first-ever Top-10 match.

Premium contentForums content
 • Zack Carpenter
Blackshirt Breakdown: Colorado Edition

Blackshirt Breakdown: Colorado Edition

This week's Blackshirt Breakdown takes a detailed look at Nebraska's win over Colorado.

 • Steve Marik
Tony White details Colorado win, Northern Iowa rushing attack and big backs

Tony White details Colorado win, Northern Iowa rushing attack and big backs

Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White met with the media on Tuesday. Here are the highlights.

 • Steve Marik
Tuesday Tim-Bits: Huskers trending for multiple targets after Colorado win

Tuesday Tim-Bits: Huskers trending for multiple targets after Colorado win

Recruiting Tim-Bits discussing the latest intel coming out of Nebraska's visit weekend and a rundown of 2026 targets

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
Analyzing Jacory Barney Jr. in Nebraska's offense — "It's recess for him"

Analyzing Jacory Barney Jr. in Nebraska's offense — "It's recess for him"

A look at how star freshman Jacory Barney Jr. is being used in Nebraska's offense.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik

in other news

Husker VB wins thriller over Creighton in rivalry's first-ever Top-10 match

Husker VB wins thriller over Creighton in rivalry's first-ever Top-10 match

Join the discussion as Nebraska volleyball wins five-set thriller over Creighton in rivalry's first-ever Top-10 match.

Premium contentForums content
 • Zack Carpenter
Blackshirt Breakdown: Colorado Edition

Blackshirt Breakdown: Colorado Edition

This week's Blackshirt Breakdown takes a detailed look at Nebraska's win over Colorado.

 • Steve Marik
Tony White details Colorado win, Northern Iowa rushing attack and big backs

Tony White details Colorado win, Northern Iowa rushing attack and big backs

Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White met with the media on Tuesday. Here are the highlights.

 • Steve Marik
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 12, 2024
Five-star 2026 OT Jackson Cantwell talks "statement" Nebraska win, visit
Default Avatar
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@TimVerghese
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement