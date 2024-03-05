The national team at Rivals recently updated the state rankings around the country. Midwest national recruiting analyst Greg Smith has five thoughts on the movers and shakers in his region for the 2025 recruiting cycle. RELATED: Who is No. 1 in each state? | Full list of state rankings for 2025

Da’Saahn Brame

GREAT YEAR IN KANSAS

Linkon Cure (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

There are states in the Midwest that are always go-tos for college coaches. For example, Missouri is a state every program in the country recruits. But a sleeper state has emerged this cycle: Kansas. The state features two of the best tight ends in the country with four-stars Linkon Cure and Da’Saahn Brame. Offensive tackle Andrew Babalola, weakside defensive end Jayden Woods, defensive tackle Julian Marks and outside linebacker London Merritt are all four-stars. Each has a case to be rated higher as we move along in the cycle. It’s a great year in the Sunflower State. MORE: Complete 2025 state of Kansas rankings

MISSOURI RECEIVERS LEAD THE WAY

Corey Simms (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Every year Missouri is loaded with talent. This year is no exception but an interesting trend is emerging in the state. The top three prospects are all wide receivers. Corey Simms is No. 1 in the state and ranks No. 119 in the Rivals250. Isaiah Mozee ranks second in the state and is not far behind in the overall rankings at No. 140. Dejerrian Miller checks in at No. 170 nationally. There have been no shortage of top-end wideouts to come from the state recently. Texas signee Ryan Wingo and Oregon signee Jeremiah McClellan were in the 2024 class. Expect all three of Simms, Mozee and Miller to sign with major Power Five programs this cycle. MORE: Complete 2025 state of Missouri rankings

ILLINOIS DEFENSIVE LINEMEN STANDING OUT AGAIN

Nathaniel Marshall (Rivals.com)

PROSPECTS ON THE RISE IN OHIO

Kentrell Rinehart (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

There are several players in Ohio who made moves in this rankings update. Ohio State offensive tackle commit Carter Lowe is now a five-star prospect. But he’s not the only one who added stars to his name. Running back Bo Jackson is now a four-star, in the top 100 of the Rivals250 and is the top-ranked running back in the Midwest. Running back Kentrell Rinehart, defensive back Cody Haddad and outside linebacker Grant Beerman were a few other players bumped to four-star status. It’s a good year for talent in Ohio for the 2025 cycle. MORE: Complete 2025 state of Ohio rankings

CREAM OF THE CROP IN NEBRASKA

Christian Jones (Nick Lucero/Rivals)