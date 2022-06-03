Five Quick Thoughts: WR Doss Commitment
Nebraska started its big recruiting weekend off with a bang as 2023 Peculiar (Mo.) Raymore-Peculiar wideout Jaidyn Doss announced his commitment to the Huskers.
Here are five quick thoughts on the commitment of Doss to the Big Red.
1. The Huskers are adding an extremely versatile athlete to its 2023 recruiting class in the 6-foot-1, 195-pound prospect. Doss displays the ability to be a playmaker on offense as a wide receiver as well as a running back.
2. You have to love the fact Doss leads off his Hudl highlight film by showcasing his physicality as a blocker. There are a couple of ways to get someone's attention right away with your highlights as a skill player. You can either lead your tape off with an 80-yard touchdown where you separate from everyone on the field or you show yourself pancaking a defender. Doss does both on his film, which is always nice to see.
3. The Huskers have needed to get their foot back into the Kansas City recruiting scene for a long time now. They have finally been able to do that with the commitment of Doss. Assuming the Ray-Pec athlete signs with the Big Red, he will be the first K.C. area recruit to do so since 2016 when Lee's Summit (Mo.) West OL Boe Wilson did.
4. Nebraska has been doing a great job taking advantage of the talent inside the 500-mile radius thus far for its 2023 recruiting class and Doss only adds to that. The wideout joins native Nebraskans TE Benjamin Brahmer, OL Gunnar Gottula and OL Sam Sledge as 2023 area commits.
5. Tip your hat to the job Bill Busch and Mickey Joseph did with the recruitment of Doss. The Missouri native had at least 12 total offers from schools including Colorado, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri and Oregon among others.