Five Quick Thoughts: WR Doss Commitment

Nebraska started its big recruiting weekend off with a bang as 2023 Peculiar (Mo.) Raymore-Peculiar wideout Jaidyn Doss announced his commitment to the Huskers. Here are five quick thoughts on the commitment of Doss to the Big Red.

1. The Huskers are adding an extremely versatile athlete to its 2023 recruiting class in the 6-foot-1, 195-pound prospect. Doss displays the ability to be a playmaker on offense as a wide receiver as well as a running back. 2. You have to love the fact Doss leads off his Hudl highlight film by showcasing his physicality as a blocker. There are a couple of ways to get someone's attention right away with your highlights as a skill player. You can either lead your tape off with an 80-yard touchdown where you separate from everyone on the field or you show yourself pancaking a defender. Doss does both on his film, which is always nice to see.