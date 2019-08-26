Here are some quick thoughts and takes on the Nebraska depth chart that was released on Monday.

Nebraska released their first depth chart on Monday as the prepare for their season opener against South Alabama. (Getty Images)

1 - Some notable 'ORs"

Of all the things that jump, there were some fairly notable "ORs" on the depth chart. At running back Dedrick Mills and Maurice Washington are listed as the Co-No. 1 running backs. This tells you how close that race truly was, and how much NU needs both Mills and Washington in 2019. At tight end, Austin Allen was listed Co-No. 1 with Jack Stoll. This tells you how much Allen has stepped up his game. A year ago, Stoll had a clear lock on the No. 1 job. Defensively, there was no "ORs" on the defensive line, which was somewhat surprising. Mainly with Ben Stille, who was a starter in 2018. No surprise to see Collin Miller and Will Honas listed Co-No. 1 at inside linebacker. However, seeing freshman Garrett Nelson listed Co-No.2 with Tyrin Ferguson did jump out. Ferguson was a starter in 2018, and it tells you how promising his career is going to be. Caleb Tannor and JoJo Domann are listed co-starters at the other outside linebacker spot. Both players need big seasons. Finally, in the secondary seeing Cam Taylor listed Co-1 with Lamar Jackson jumped out. More than anything, it shows Taylor will probably be the nickel when NU goes into five defensive back sets.

2 - Two newcomers listed No. 1 at wide receiver

Freshman Wan'Dale Robinson and graduate transfer Kanawai Noa will go into NU's season opener as starters. The Cal grad transfer is listed Co-No. 1 with senior Mike Williams, but Noa is listed first. This tells you the hype on Robinson and Noa is real. NU went out and added two very dynamic newcomers at a position where they lost a lot in 2018.

DiCaprio Bootle will lead Nebraska's secondary in 2019. (Nate Clouse)

3 - Only one true freshman defensive back listed on the depth chart

We heard a lot about Nebraska's freshmen defensive backs, but only one will go into the season opener listed on the depth chart. Freshman Quinton Newsome is listed Co-No. 2 cornerback with redshirt freshman Braxton Clark. It makes you wonder what the future plans are for the other three true freshmen? Are guys like Javin Wright, Noa Pola-Gates and Myles Farmer four-game redshirt guys in 2019?

4 - Special teams thoughts

Isaac Armstrong will go into Nebraska's season opener as the starting punter. Michigan State transfer Will Pryzstup will go into the opener as the No. 2. At kicker returner, the combination of Washington and Robinson should get Husker fans excited. I can't imagine very many fair catches with that group. Meanwhile, at punt returner, JD Spielman will be the guy. This is an area Nebraska hasn't been good at in a while. They need a big season from Spielman at punt returner.

5 - Other quick thoughts