WATCH: Adam Gorney's breakdown as Dylan Raiola named QB1

Rivals national analyst Adam Gorney breaks down the news and impact of Dylan Raiola being named Nebraska's starting QB.

Matt Rhule explains how Dylan Raiola won Nebraska's starting QB job

Matt Rhule explains the decision to name Dylan Raiola as the Huskers' starting QB and breaks down how he won the job.

Rhule on the radio: Highlights from Husker head coach

Matt Rhule joined 'Sports Nightly' on Wednesday night to talk about his team before the season-opener against UTEP.

Nebraska announces true freshman Dylan Raiola as starting quarterback

Nebraska names Dylan Raiola the starting quarterback.

Mix of vets, youth in line to be Nebraska's punt and kick returners

Mix of vets, youth in line to be Nebraska's punt and kick returners

Nebraska special teams coordinator Ed Foley talks punt and kickoff returners.

Published Aug 24, 2024
Five Nebraska commits who could see a rankings bump this fall
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
