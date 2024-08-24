in other news
WATCH: Adam Gorney's breakdown as Dylan Raiola named QB1
Rivals national analyst Adam Gorney breaks down the news and impact of Dylan Raiola being named Nebraska's starting QB.
Matt Rhule explains how Dylan Raiola won Nebraska's starting QB job
Matt Rhule explains the decision to name Dylan Raiola as the Huskers' starting QB and breaks down how he won the job.
Rhule on the radio: Highlights from Husker head coach
Matt Rhule joined 'Sports Nightly' on Wednesday night to talk about his team before the season-opener against UTEP.
Nebraska announces true freshman Dylan Raiola as starting quarterback
Nebraska names Dylan Raiola the starting quarterback.
Mix of vets, youth in line to be Nebraska's punt and kick returners
Nebraska special teams coordinator Ed Foley talks punt and kickoff returners.
