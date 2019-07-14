News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-14 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Five in-state prospects to watch: 2021

Nate Clouse • HuskerOnline
@NateClouse
Recruiting Analyst

The high school football season is getting closer and closer to finally arriving which means there will be a good mixture of known commodities as well as some prospects that will be making a new na...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}