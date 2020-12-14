Here are five of the biggest questions still facing Nebraska as they head into their regular-season finale on Friday at Rutgers.

Adrian Martinez did not look like the same player vs. Minnesota that he did the previous two games. (University of Nebraska)

1. Can Nebraska dial back in on a short week?

Once again, Nebraska finds itself having to pick itself up off the floor and try to bounce back after a devastating home loss. The Huskers were able to respond to the Illinois defeat with a strong effort on a short week at rival Iowa. But now, with a .500 record and bowl game likely off the table, can NU muster up the same fight one more time? This could be the final collegiate game for 17 seniors, and it will be Nebraska's last chance to have something to feel good about going into the offseason. It will all depend on where the Huskers' heads are at for the finale of a season that has fallen far short of anyone's expectations.

2. How healthy is Adrian Martinez?

Adrian Martinez won't use injuries as an excuse for his poor performance against Minnesota. Scott Frost said the junior quarterback had a great week of practice and showed no signs of being limited. But anyone who watched Martinez on Saturday could tell that something just wasn't right with him all game. He missed on numerous throws and never quite looked comfortable in the pocket. He had to leave the game to get his left wrist/arm looked at on NU's second offensive series, and then was seen favoring his right shoulder, which he injured the previous week at Purdue. Martinez still ran the ball a team-high 15 times in the loss, but for a passing game that has struggled mightily with healthy quarterbackers, a banged-up Martinez could put Nebraska's offense at an evern further disadvantage.

Friday will likely come down to whether Nebraska's defense can keep the game close into the fourth quarter. (Getty Images)

3. Will the defense be able to win it?

The reality for Nebraska at this point is that unless the defense plays lights out for four quarters, it just doesn't have the offesnive firepower to win. The good news for the Huskers this week is that they will face a Rutgers offense that ranks among the worst in the Big Ten Conference this season. The Scarlet Knights come in ranked 13th in the league in total offense, averaging just 350.0 yards per game. They're also 10th in rushing at 141.1 ypg. On top of that, former NU transfer quarterback Noah Vedral injured his ankle in Saturday's win over Maryland and was seen on the sideline on crutches during the game. Whether he plays or not, though, Vedral will still be able to provide as much insight into Frost's offensive scheme as any opponent in the country given his long history in the system at UCF and Nebraska. So, it will once again be up to the Blackshirts to keep the game close enough in the fourth quarter for a chance to end the year with a win.



4. What is William Przystup's status?

Nebraska had a surprise absence on Saturday when starting punter William Przystup was not in the lineup vs. Minnesota. Frost gave no details after the game on the sophomore's status other than he was "not available" to play. As a result, the Huskers had to turn to freshman walk-on Tyler Crawford as its starting punter. The Broken Arrow, Okla., native punted five times on the day for an average of 38.4 yards. It was definitely a mixed bag, though, as an eight-yard shank on his second attempt was balanced out by a booming 61-yarder that pinned Minnesota at its own eight. Przystup's status is especially worth monitoring against a Rutgers team that ranks third in the Big Ten in punt returns this season at 9.8 yards per attempt. That includes a trick-play throw across the field to Bo Melton for a 58-yard return for a touchdown against Ohio State.

5. Can the pass protection hold up?