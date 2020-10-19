For the first time in nearly 11 months, Nebraska will be back on the football field this week when it finally opens its 2020 at Ohio State on Saturday. There are plenty of issues still needing to be addressed for the Huskers, but here are five of the biggest questions needing to be answered going into game week…

Adrian Martinez is expected to be the starting quarterback this week, but will Luke McCaffrey still have a role? (Patrick Gorski - USA TODAY Sports)

1. What will the picture look like at quarterback

Speculation ramped up more than ever the past couple of weeks about whether there was a legitimate quarterback competition between junior Adrian Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey. The conversation of who would be Nebraska’s starter at Ohio State was seemingly put to bed over the weekend when Martinez was announced as one of five team captains for the 2020 season, as voted upon by his teammates. However, just because the two-year starter and two-time captain appears to be the No. 1 against the Buckeyes, does that mean he’s locked in for the rest of the year. Given how much praise has been dished out for McCaffrey’s rapid development since last season, how long Martinez’s leash will be under center should he struggle? Also, has McCaffrey has earned a role in some capacity regardless of Martinez’s performance? Head coach Scott Frost has said from Day 1 that he wants to put his best players on the field. If McCaffrey is as good as Frost and seemingly every other Husker has said, he would fit that bill.

2. Will Omar Manning travel to Ohio State?

Few players joined Nebraska’s roster this offseason with more hype and higher expectations that junior college transfer wide receiver Omar Manning. A player who Frost himself said changed the entire complexion of NU’s offense before he even arrived on campus, Manning looked set to have as big of an immediate impact as any Husker newcomer in years. However, Manning’s development over the past few months has been limited at best. Injuries and personal issues have kept the 6-foot-4, 225-pound wideout off the practice field far too often this fall, and now it’s unclear whether he’ll be ready to play both mentally and physically. When asked a week ago whether he thought Manning would be available at Ohio State, Frost could only answer, “I hope so.” HuskerOnline reported last week that Manning had been doing “team stuff” again but was still not fully practicing. It’s hard to play in games when you don’t practice, and Manning’s absences leave his status for Week 1 seriously in doubt.

Will head coach Scott Frost release a depth chart this week, or will NU keep its lineups a mystery for Ohio State? (Getty Images)

3. Will there be a Week 1 depth chart?

With how locked up things have been around Memorial Stadium during a long and tumultuous offseason, this week could provide the first official clarity as to what Nebraska’s lineups will look like in all three phases. In most years, the Monday of game week is when the Huskers release their depth charts for the upcoming contest. But will that be the case this week? As mentioned, Frost and Co. have kept things under wraps more than ever this fall, and there’s a chance NU might want to continue that aura of mystery a little longer. Even if Nebraska does release a depth chart today, there’s a good chance it will be covered with “ORs” at multiple positions on both sides of the ball. Last season’s Week 1 depth featured a whopping 13 ORs, including seven at starting spots. In 2018, Frost had 11 ORs with at starters. There could be even more this week, if nothing else than to keep Ohio State guessing on NU’s primary personnel. If a depth chart is even released, that is.

4. Will the travel roster increase?

Big Ten teams will be walking a razor-thin line all season in trying to keep their rosters as intact as possible while playing nine games in nine weeks and obviously dealing with the strict daily COVID-19 protocols now in place. In a normal year, the league allowed teams to travel 74 players to conference road games. But HuskerOnline reported Friday that Nebraska had asked the Big Ten to increase its number to 80. The Huskers still had not heard back from the league on the request as of last Thursday. Whether they’re able to bring 74 or 80 players, it will also be interesting to see how Nebraska adjusts its usual road game traveling party in terms of staff, administration, and family. With safety being paramount, it would seem logical to only bring only the most essential members of the program on the road this season.

5. Who will be the specialists?