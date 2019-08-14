"Cam’s done a great job. I mean all the guys really," Fisher said. "Deontai is taking a couple snaps at corner, Dicaprio taking a few snaps the last week of practice, pretty much all practice at safety."

Fisher says he's been pleased with what he's seen from the mixing and matching he's done with his players thus far.

Fisher has used fall camp to try and create a versatile secondary by having many of his defensive backs become comfortable playing all of the positions in the back end of the defense. That includes having guys like safety Deontai Williams take reps at corner, cornerback Dicaprio Bootle take reps at safety and having Cam Taylor work at every spot in the secondary.

When it comes to the secondary, an individual's position and the role that comes along with it have traditionally been well-defined. That's not so much the case under Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher though.

For guys like Williams and Taylor, getting time at different positions has been fun and actually very natural.

"Corner has always been in my blood," Williams said. "My dad played it in the league and I’ve been learning corner my whole life, since I was little, but I’m a hitter so they want to put me at safety too. I still have the feet like a corner, but I have the mentality like a safety because I’m aggressive."

“I’ve been at nickel, corner and safety, actually," Taylor remarked. "I’ve been doing a little bit of everything, returning some as well. Anything for the team.

"It’s not really a challenge, honestly. I’ve been doing it for a long time, kind of since this summer. The older guys have been helping me with the safety and then I played nickel last year, corner’s going pretty easy so it’s not really a big change or anything like that."

Fisher says the idea is to create an interchangeable secondary, force more communication and find out how well they can work as a unit.

"Having guys move around, you think they’ve been playing the position all year," Fisher said. "Putting guys in different spots and seeing them work, work with each other, make the call for our defense, that’s good."

Williams says the opportunity to play multiple positions and learn different roles has been completely embraced by the defensive backs group and is making them a stronger unit.

"You want a versatile defensive back group so you can [play] any coverage," Williams said. "If all the safeties know what the corners are doing and all the corners know the safeties [are doing] there’s no hiccups. It’s no basic DB group it’s a versatile DB group."