First impressions of Dana Holgorsen, his new perspective and IDGAF Honesty

Dana Holgorsen, the new offensive coordinator and playcaller of Nebraska football, took the stage on Tuesday for his first media availability since he arrived in Lincoln.

Unsurprisingly, if you have followed Holgorsen throughout his career especially during stops as head coach at Houston and West Virginia, the Huskers' new OC gave point-blank honesty and matter-of-fact thoughts on the players in the building. Those evaluations were based solely on game film, practice reps and, as it should be, football-exclusive factors.

