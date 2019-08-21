Jaevon McQuitty just wants to play.

It may seem like an easily attainable goal for a former four-star wide receiver entering his third collegiate season. But considering the number of hurdles he’s had to clear, McQuitty simply wants to take that first step.

After playing through a lingering shoulder injury during his senior year at Columbia (Mo.) Battle, McQuitty arrived at Nebraska in the spring of 2017 and looked well on his way to making an immediate impact as a true freshman.

Those hopes ended midway through his first fall camp, as a torn ACL ended his season before it even began.

As if recovering from a significant knee injury wasn’t difficult enough, McQuitty then had to acclimate to a coaching change and a complete shift in offensive scheme under new head coach Scott Frost and offensive coordinator Troy Walters going into his redshirt freshman campaign.

He appeared in six games and did not make a catch last year, and with every frustrating week, self-doubt continued to creep in. With the help of his family, coaches, teammates, and faith, McQuitty never let his discouragement get the best of him.

“I blamed nobody, I just talked to God heavy,” McQuitty said. “That’s where my strength came from, because if it weren’t for talking to Him, I would have probably left (Nebraska). I just kept my faith, kept talking to my parents, just trying to keep my spirits up, because it’s easy to fall off and say, ‘I don’t want to do school, I don’t want to do football,’ and none of that because it’s not going your way.

“I had to fight through the adversity, because that’s the type of guy I am. I’m not a quitter. I’m going to keep fighting until I can’t anymore. If it didn’t work out, it didn’t work out, but I always fought. I’m never going to quit.”

“It’s easy for doubt to always come in, but you’ve just got to fight it off,” McQuitty added. “There were a lot of points where I wanted to just give up, but I couldn’t because I have a lot of people back home looking up to me, I’ve got people here looking up to me. There are people that came before me that couldn’t do what I’m doing and people that want to do what I’m doing, so I can’t quit. If I quit, one day I’ll think, ‘I should’ve kept going. I was almost there.’ That’s why I’ll never just quit. I’ll always keep going.”