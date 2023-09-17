Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.
Somewhere, Trev Alberts and Matt Rhule were smiling after they got the monkey off their back – and off the Nebraska football program’s back – late Saturday night.
Actually, we know exactly where they were smiling: the locker room.
That’s where Alberts handed out the game ball to Rhule after the Huskers earned the first win of a new era, 35-11, over a Northern Illinois team that was kind enough to cover the 42.5 over/under spread via a garbage time touchdown with less than five seconds remaining. It was a last-minute score that downgraded Nebraska’s defensive performance from super-duper dominant to just, simply, super dominant.
