COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Nobody is going to pretend like Nebraska's win over Maryland on Saturday changed the narrative of this 2019 season.

However, what their 54-7 win did do is set the stage for at least a meaningful Black Friday showdown in Lincoln vs. Iowa.

NU finally played a game on Saturday where they clicked in all three phases. The defense forced turnovers, sacks and three outs. The special teams controlled field position and Matt Waldoch looked better than any Husker kicker all season.

Meanwhile, the offense wasn't necessarily at it's best, but they were efficient and most importantly limited their mistakes. It was a slump buster kind of day, giving Nebraska their first win since Oct. 5.

"All three phases did some good things," NU head coach Scott Frost said. "We haven't done that a lot this year. We are overdue to get some breaks. I know we got some tipped balls and some turnovers. Those things can happen when you are on a role. I was really happy with the team and the enthusiasm they had, playing for each other and playing together. I think that was the difference."

The Huskers had a season-high in points (54) and quarterback sacks (6), as well as tying a season-high in forced turnovers with four.

It by no means was the prettiest day for Frost's offense, but considering the circumstances, it was one of their more efficient. Junior running back Dedrick Mills and wide receiver JD Spielman battled sickness all week, and even during parts of Saturday's game.

Starting wide receivers Wan'Dale Robinson and Kanawai Noa didn't even make the trip to College Park.

What mattered though was this team still came to fight. They didn't back down, and they delivered a knockout blow to an opponent, which hasn't happened in a while for the Big Red.

"I've seen it coming for a long time," Frost said. "When you get on a roll and you get some momentum, it seems like it just keeps going that direction. I think our guys need a few of these to have that confidence that these kinds of things can happen."

The biggest thing is a lot of these Husker seniors realize things are coming to an end, and they played like that on Saturday.

"It was a huge confidence builder for us," senior defensive lineman Darrion Daniels said.

"There is just a lot of guys who are trying to value the last few moments with each other. Our days are numbered and our days are limited. The older guys just want to spend as much time with each other as we can. We just want to do as much as we can in the short amount of time we have left. Today was just the outcome of that. Everybody just wants to be around each other and make the best of the little bit of time we have left."

And they are going to need all the confidence they can get going into their Black Friday game with Iowa.

The Hawkeyes have only allowed more than 20 points to an opponent once all season, and that was a 24-spot put on them by Wisconsin.

"We are playing a really good team Friday," Frost said. "I've had a chance to watch Iowa. They are one of the best teams in the league. We are going to do everything we can to get ready for a really good team. The win today gives us a chance."

Now on to the breakdown...