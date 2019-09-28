I don't think very many people expected Nebraska to come into Saturday night's Ohio State game and win as a 17-point home underdog.

However, I do think it was a reasonable expectation for the Huskers to play a game that delivered promise for the future. A game that showed growth within the program under head coach Scott Frost in two years.

Instead, the Buckeyes came into Lincoln and boat raced the Big Red 48-7. If last year 56-10 loss at Michigan was "rock bottom," Saturday night's loss to No. 5 ranked Ohio State was "rock bottom 2.0."

It was once again a sobering reminder of just how far NU has to go to be a top-flight program like Ohio State.

"We didn’t get it done tonight," Frost said. "We keep preaching turnovers and we can’t turn it over three times in the first half, again, especially against a team like that.

"We’re all disappointed. I thought we had a puncher’s chance if we came out and played a really good game, and we didn’t, so that’s the result. I told the team that we can’t doubt for a second where this is going, what we are doing to get it there, the improvements we’ve made so I want the guys to go to bed tonight and put this behind them and be looking forward to a week from today. We have another chance to come out and play in front of these great fans.”

It doesn't get much lower than what we saw on Saturday. This ranks right up there with 2017 Ohio State, 2007 Oklahoma State and 2007 USC as one of the lower moments we've seen in Memorial Stadium in the modern era. Never once did you feel the Huskers were in this game.

First-year Ohio State head coach Ryan Day's team put on a clinic in the first half, holding the ball for 18:43 and converting 7-of-8 third downs. The Huskers failed to force a single first-half punt. Before you could blink your eyes it was 38-0.

The Nebraska offense was even worse. Adrian Martinez threw more completions to Ohio State than his own team in the first half. Martinez was 2-of-8 for just 10 yards passing at halftime, throwing three interceptions. On NU's seven first-half possessions, they had three interceptions and four three-and-outs. Their offensive line was getting whipped upfront and their wide receivers weren't winning at the line of scrimmage.

It was one of those halves where a lot of people probably were halfway to York before the third quarter started. It was that bad, and probably something most Husker fans feared going into Saturday. You knew NU's turnover problems from the first four games might come up and bite them eventually. It swallowed them on Saturday.

“This game is not going to define this team," Martinez said. "It won’t. We’re going to learn from it. We’re going to have 24 hours just like always to mourn or rejoice about it. Whatever the case may be, and we’re going to get back to work. It’s going to be a lesson for us. That’s a really good team there. Got to take care of the football. The things we preach, we have to go out there and execute those things.”

With ESPN College GameDay in town for the first time since 2007, there was obviously an excitement this week, but also a fear of another brand-damaging game on the big stage.

Frost and this team still have 7 games left to change that narrative, but Saturday was once again a reminder of how big the gap is between NU and the top tier of college football.

“You’re never as far along as you want to be," Frost said. "I’m sure if you ask them, they’re not as far along as they want to be. That’s just coaching. If you lose your drive to get better and you’re satisfied with where you are, you’re not going to get any better.

"Obviously, I wish we were undefeated and have won every game by 100 points, but that’s not where we are. We’re clawing, we’re scrapping, we’re grinding, we’re trying to get better on the field and off in every possible way that we can so that when we get more opportunities like this to play top-five teams in the country, that we do better.”