Call it a "fear of no failure," or a "fear of the field goal," the way Nebraska head coach Scott Frost attacked the final 44 seconds of the first half set the tone for the rest of the game.

Leading 23-5, the Huskers had the ball on their own 13-yard line. Most coaches in that situation would run the clock out and head to the locker room, especially when your top two kickers are out with injuries, and your third-string kicker had three kicks blocked on Saturday.

Frost had different plans. He wanted to send a message to his team that they weren't "throttling down" and heading to the locker room. They were going to attack the final 44 seconds and go for points.

The plan could've backfired in Frost's face, but instead, the final result was an 87-yard scoring drive in 39 seconds that put the Huskers up 30-5 and laid the foundation for NU's 44-8 victory over Northern Illinois on Saturday.

“We preach to the guys and maybe I needed to get the lesson from outside and from my assistant coaches last week," Frost said. "We preach a desire to excel and a fear of no failure all the time and if we want the players to be that way, we need to be that way as coaches. That means calling what we need to call, rolling the dice, letting them play, being aggressive. That’s the way I want our team to think and if we get the ball back with 40 seconds we want them to think score. For them to do that, we need to do that.”

It's a completely different approach than how Frost attacked the overtime period last week at Colorado. With a chance to win the game, Frost said he played it safe with two straight run calls to prevent a potential interception.

If the Huskers are going to take this season to the next level, they are going to have to attack every game as they did on Saturday.

NU's offense had it's up and down moments on Saturday. Those final 39 seconds showed that Frost still had plenty of faith in his offense, despite the fact they had some early bumps in the road. That 23-5 score should've been much worse, but Nebraska's early mistakes kept the game closer than it really was.

“I think last Saturday we had the chance to put the game away," sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez said. "I think we came out today and offense wanted to prove something, and then in the second half wanted to finish the game. I think we did that and that is what I mean by mindset. I think that is half the battle, and our guys approached it the right way today.”



With the win on Saturday, now the focus turns to Big Ten play. The Huskers open up next week at Illinois, before defending Big Ten champion Ohio State comes to Lincoln.

"I think we needed those first three games just to get ready," senior defensive lineman Carlos Davis said. "Last year we missed a game and we were kind of behind, so I think now we are ahead of the game, and we are ready. We are ready for Big Ten play."

"I think tonight was a great building block heading into Big Ten," Martinez said. "I think the rest of the guys realize that it is time for conference play. Just keep chugging along, I wouldn’t say our mindset even changes. Like I said earlier, keep on building off what we have been doing in practice and games each week and we are going to be the team we want to be.”

Now on to the breakdown...