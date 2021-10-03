Final take: This was the performance we have been waiting to see

When Scott Frost was hired at Nebraska in December of 2017, we envisioned a lot of nights like Saturday.

Games where his offense overwhelmed the opponent and executed at a high level. Games where his defense played fast and got off the field. We finally saw that in his 38th game as a Husker head coach.

It was all there on Saturday. Explosive plays on offense, a physical running game that went for 434 yards on the ground and a defense that smothered Northwestern for just 37 rushing yards. The Big Red won 56-7, as it was arguably the most embarrassing performance by a Pat Fitzgerald team during his time at Northwestern.

Was this a turning point? It sure felt like it, but we really won't know now until next week when 5-0 Michigan comes to town.

“I said it to you guys that the team was more confident going into this week than they have been all year," head coach Scott Frost said following his team's 56-7 win. "They told me that. They said they are more confident, who they are right now than when they were at 0-0 because they know what kind of team they are and how well they have been playing, and we have done a few things and got ourselves beat a couple of times in games we could have won. But the guys were really confident.

"This is the most confident I have been going into a game since I have been at Nebraska. I think that confidence played out how we played.”

The Huskers put up the most points they have ever scored on a Power Five opponent since 2007 when they hung 70 on Kansas State.

The 664 yards of total offense was the most ever given up by a Pat Fitzgerald team in his tenure, which began in 2006.

“I have never been a part of a game like that versus a Big Ten opponent here," sixth-year senior JoJo Domann said. "It felt good. It felt like if you just execute on all cylinders like we are capable of, and that we do from time to time, but then putting it all together it was great to see. Unbelievable atmosphere tonight. I feel just so blessed to be in this position really trying to soak it all in like I only have so many of these left.”

We will find out all we need to know about this team next week when No. 14 Michigan comes into Lincoln for an ABC night game.

“That is literally what you live for. Like you cannot draw it up any better," Domann said of next week's showdown vs. Michigan. "They got a piece of us last time (in 2018). I was not there. I was injured, but I watched the game, still have a sour taste in my mouth. So we are playing for respect. We are playing to represent Nebraska. We are playing to win.”

Now on to the breakdown...

