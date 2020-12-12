After Nebraska's 37-27 win at Purdue last week, Saturday's game against Minnesota felt like an opportunity.

An opportunity for the Huskers to take advantage of Minnesota's misfortunes of being down a reported 33 players due to COVID-19 and get another late-season win to springboard the off-season. It was an opportunity to get one step closer to 4-4 after a 1-4 start.

Instead, Saturday was another reminder of just how far away NU is. They walk a fine line every Saturday. One mistake or a bad start seems to set the tone for the entire game. That was once again the case in Saturday's 24-17 loss to Minnesota (3-3). Nebraska (2-5) struggled to find any momentum other than a short stretch in the second quarter.

They fumbled the opening play of the game for a 9-yard loss, shanked a punt, threw an interception, got hit with a crucial targeting penalty and went 0-for-8 on the third downs in the game's final 31 minutes. They did everything possible to lose this game and Minnesota executed a clean game in all three phases. They didn't have a turnover on offense, they got 212 yards rushing and limited NU's big plays.

"I think maybe a little bit is once you get behind in the game and things start rolling the wrong way with a young team, I think they started pressing just a little bit to try to get back in the game," head coach Scott Frost said. "But that being said, they responded after we spotted them 10 points beginning the game and got the lead. We just didn't execute very well.”

Minnesota dominated the time of possession (34 minutes to 26), and when the Huskers failed to get points out their opening 9-play 72-yard drive in the third quarter, they went into a complete shell.

The Huskers had plays of 24 and 22 yards on that opening third-quarter drive, and nothing close to that the rest of the way.

The Gophers limited them to just four possession the rest of the game following that opening third-quarter drive.

“Right now I really can't point to anything besides us as players needing to make things work a little bit more," junior quarterback Adrian Martinez said. "I'd say I made a few mistakes some other guys made mistakes. Just all eleven guys as one unit executing and being detailed and I think a couple times we got a little unlucky and also just weren't detailed enough in that and that's Big 10 football and that's on us.”

Now the Huskers face what will essentially be a meaningless Week 9 game, which will be dubbed as the defacto 7th place game in the Big Ten's championship weekend. A win on Saturday would've vaulted them to third in the division. That's how fine the line is in this league.

10 teams entered Saturday's games stuck on 2 wins.

“The kids will stay in it. This team’s together," Frost said. "They care about each other. I'm not worried about that. I'm just worried about getting wins at this point. I love how our mentality has changed and how the kids are caring about each other. I love the feel around the building. It's the best it's been. But you got to stack those things on top of each other and practices on top of each other. And even when things are going well, sometimes the breaks don’t go your way and you don't play well.

"The more work we can get, the more practice we can get, the more confidence they can get, the more consistent we’ll get. I really don't know what else to say about it other than that. I thought the preparation was great. We just didn't play well on offense, especially.”

Now on to the breakdown...