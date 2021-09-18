Final take: Saturday showed us the potential of what Nebraska can be

NORMAN, Okla. - Nebraska lost to No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday. Nobody is probably surprised by that, considering the Huskers came into Saturday as a three-touchdown underdog.

However, what people are surprised by is the Huskers had the ball with a minute left in the game down 23-16 with a chance to tie or even win the game. We saw an NU team on Saturday that resembled what a fourth-year head coach Scott Frost team should look like.

The Huskers looked physical and they pushed around a very good OU team at times. Quarterback Adrian Martinez at times looked better than the preseason All-American Spencer Rattler as well.

One long-time Sooner writer told me at halftime "Nebraska's defensive line looks like a bunch of lumberjacks out there." He added, "OU hasn't seen physicality like that and it's causing them problems."

NU came into Norman with a Big Ten mindset to slow the game down and control the line of scrimmage. It nearly worked.

"I'm so proud of our players with how they fought and competed with that type of team on the road," Frost said following his team's 23-16 loss. "I told them after the game everything they want to accomplish is right in front of them. We are going to get more opportunities to win a big game.

"If they play like that, like we did today all year, and fight that hard all year, we are going to have a chance in a lot of games. As disappointed as I am, I'm happy with the way they competed."

However, some of the same issues that have plagued Nebraska this season were once again present in Norman on Saturday. The Huskers had eight penalties for 70 yards - six of which came from the offensive line.

Connor Culp missed two field goals, giving him five misses now on the season. He's gone 1-of-6 over the last two games. Freshman Kelen Meyer then came in and had his extra point blocked after the line got blown up and ran it back the other way. The kicking game has been a grease fire and it continued again on Saturday.

Still, the Huskers were able to overcome the points lost in the kicking game and the penalty yardage and had a chance to beat the No. 3 ranked team in the country.

"Everything we want to do is ahead of us," linebacker Luke Reimer said. "I think we can win out. There are good teams on our schedule, but we have the talent to do it. We just have to go out and execute."

The question now is can we see this same Nebraska team every week? The odds are the Big Red will be an underdog when they travel to undefeated Michigan State on Saturday.

When Frost reflects on this game, he had nothing but respect for the Sooner program and the job Lincoln Riley has done after stepping in for the legendary Bob Stoops.

"We are trying to get back to that level," Frost said of Oklahoma. "I think we showed today we are close."

Now on to the breakdown...