When you walked out of Memorial Stadium on Saturday, it was hard not to think about the future of Nebraska football.

Yes, the Huskers came up short, losing 33-28 to Colorado, but the game gave you a big picture look at what the Scott Frost era is going to look like.

We saw more rushing yards and long runs in the first half than we saw all of 2017. We saw a defense flying around, pressuring the quarterback for the tune of seven quarterback sacks. And most importantly, we saw a freshman quarterback play as good or better than advertised.

There was a buy-in factor on the field, a passion we haven't seen with Nebraska in quite some time.

The only thing that spoiled the day were three turnovers, an injury to quarterback Adrian Martinez and a questionable personal foul penalty that allowed Colorado to execute their game-winning drive.

The best part about it to me was NU lost the game, and you could sense how upset head coach Scott Frost and his players were. They knew they were the better team and should've won this football game, but hats off to Colorado for making the plays when it mattered, despite being outgained 565 to 395 and 329 to 44 on the ground.

“It was completely different. Obviously, we felt like we should have won this game. We didn’t," senior linebacker Luke Gifford said. "But there was a lot of good things we knew we could take from it and I think the offense having 600 total yards, whatever they had, we had seven sacks on defense, those are encouraging numbers.

"(The) offense, we’re not worried about them, they’re going to keep plugging along, we’re really confident in those guys. We’re extremely confident on defense too so we know what kind of team we can be.”

And now with the injury questions surrounding Martinez, and the schedule this team faces going forward, this season just go real in a hurry.

“This is no moral victory, by any means," Gifford said. "We expect to win every game we play and especially in our house. It’s unacceptable, we can’t have it, we cannot lose here. This is a long season, we have a lot of games left, and in order for this team to keep getting better, we have to take away the positives. We can’t dwell on it too much. I think the coaching staff is going to have us ready to roll on Monday.”



After the game, Frost said the first three-quarters were the most fun he's ever had coaching a football game.

It was all there for them. The Huskers needed that one big play on offense or defense to finish off Colorado, but they came up short.

My guess is you'll see a very focused team take the field for practice on Monday, as everybody left the stadium on Saturday thinking they should've won that football game.

"We can’t beat ourselves. We’ve got to learn those lessons," Frost said. "We’ve tried preaching them to them a lot. If this team didn’t beat itself today, we would have won that game.”



Now on the to breakdown...

