Final take: Purdue delivers a knockout blow to Nebraska's 2021 season

Nobody thought we'd be here, nobody wanted to be here, but the reality is here we are.

Nebraska sits at 3-6 in Scott Frost's fourth season with games against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa remaining. NU hasn't beaten OSU since 2011, the Badgers since 2012 and the Hawkeyes since 2014.

Frost's fourth season in Lincoln has officially hit the "so what's next" mode following its 28-23 loss to Purdue. When first-year Athletic Director Trev Alberts took this job in July, my guess is he didn't expect to be in this spot on Oct. 30.

We all know Alberts has been faced with tough decisions over his athletic administration career, and now he's seemingly faced with another one. NU Chancellor Ronnie Green and President Ted Carter believed enough in him to commit nine years and $40 million of fully guaranteed money to him through the 2026 season. He's still owed $20 million after this season. My guess when Ronnie Green bumped Frost from seven to nine years in November of 2019 he wasn't expecting 3-6 on Holloween in 2021.

This is a hard day for Nebraska football. The school went all-in on Frost to rebuild its football program. Nobody envisioned this day four years ago. Nowhere in that script were bad losses to Illinois, Minnesota and Purdue - all games NU was favored to win this season.

There came a point this season where the moral victories were acceptable. (At least some fans, not the famed 15 percenters on the Red Sea Scrolls message board).

The 15 percenters are the fans that called for a coaching change even after NU's 3-point loss to Michigan, while 85 percent of NU fans on the RSS were behind Frost still after their 56-7 win over Northwestern and close losses to top 10 teams like Oklahoma, Michigan and Michigan State.

Obviously, that tune has changed. Saturday's game vs. Purdue was a microcosm of the last few years. You saw moments of what this can be, but then you saw moments of why Nebraska has not made a bowl game since 2016.

Nobody hurt more during Saturday's post-game press conference than senior linebacker JoJo Domann.

I don’t know Sean, I thought you'd have something to say," Domann said to me after the game as he searched for words. "I just know this hurts. It’s hard to put into words right now. Honestly, I need to sleep on this. You play to win the game. You know? You’ve seen the guy here say it, that’s why we’re out there. It hurts. I'm in pain right now. I don't really have the words to describe it."

Even Frost didn't know what to say to his team after this one.

"Magic speeches aren't going to change this," Frost said. "To be honest with you, today I left the locker room and had the captains address them. We have great captains. We've got good character kids. I know guys like Austin Allen and JoJo (Domann) are going to want to finish and finish the right way. We need a little more of that. So the guys will keep working, but it’s disappointing.”