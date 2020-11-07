EVANSTON, Ill. - There is no spinning or sugar-coating this one. Nebraska's 21-13 loss at Northwestern on Saturday was bad.

Yes, I get the Wildcats are now 3-0 and playing very well under Pat Fitzgerald, but they did just about everything to allow the Huskers (0-2) a chance to win this game, starting with two interceptions.

The Huskers also ran 23 more plays than the Wildcats and outgained them 442 to 317. Nearly every final stat favored NU.

"It's inexcusable we only had 13 points in that game," head coach Scott Frost said after the loss. "To play like we played and only have 13 points, that starts with me. Guys were in good position to put points on our board. The discipline in our program starts with me. When you have negative things happen on drives, it's tough to finish them."

And those same old friends, "the little things," showed up to Evanston on Saturday. Penalties, turnovers, special teams blunders, you name it. They all played a factor on Saturday.

Sure there have been plenty of bad losses like this in the past, but this one is different. This is year three of Scott Frost, where things like this should be corrected and not costing the Big Red games. Things like formation and alignment penalties are inexcusable. It started on the first drive Saturday, as the Huskers had things going early, but stalled the drive with a false start and a holding call.

"I told them it's my fault," Frost said. "I told them it's on me, and it is. We talked all week about not making the mistakes to get ourselves beat. These guys played their butt off. Our defense played their butt off. Other than giving up a punt return and a kick return and short fields, I thought the defense played really well. They forced a few turnovers and got us 7 points."

Were the offense's problems as simple as making a change at quarterback? It sure seemed like this offense operated at a better pace when Luke McCaffrey replaced Adrian Martinez late in the third quarter. Should've they have gone to McCaffrey earlier in the second half? Probably so.

I'm sure Frost won't show his hand on what he's doing this week at quarterback, but I'd be very surprised if McCaffrey doesn't get the start over Martinez vs. Penn State.

"I feel for Adrian. That's a tough position to be in," Frost said. "He's poured his heart and soul into this. Those guys are going to compete. I'm comfortable with both of them in the game. I thought we just needed a spark, and we gave Luke a shot. He deserves it."

When NU got their 2020 schedule, everyone knew the first four games were going to be tough.

The Huskers were underdogs to Ohio State, Wisconsin (game canceled) and Northwestern. It's hard saying if they'll be a dog again vs. Penn State, but this schedule was going to present its challenges, and it's going to tell us a lot about this team when they come back home to play a struggling Penn State team.



"In football, you are going to get knocked down, and in life, you are going to get knocked down," senior cornerback DiCaprio Bootle said. "It's just about how you are going to get back up. If you get knocked down 10 times, as long as you get back up 11. That's something I live by. You got to get yours more than you get got. We just have to continue to practice hard and go out there and believe."