MINNEAPOLIS - Any grand plans Nebraska had of going into the bye week on a high note ended pretty quickly on Saturday night against Minnesota.

After stopping the Huskers on a fourth-down play to start the game, the Gophers marched right down the field for a five-play 71-yard scoring drive. That set the tone for what ended up being a long, cold, snowy night for the Big Red in TCF Stadium.

“I thought we had a team that was ready to play," NU head coach Scott Frost said following his team's 34-7 defeat. “I don’t think the weather had anything to do with it. I don’t think the cold had anything to do with it. We got pushed around on both sides of the ball up front, made mistakes and weren’t physical on the perimeter. We got pushed around a little bit tonight. Whether that’s a mindset, or what it is, I don’t know? It’s disappointing.”

Minnesota wanted it more Saturday. They played with more edge, desire and passion. They did the little things that mattered, and too many times we saw Nebraska counter with mistakes you can't make if you want to win on the road.

It was a disheartening performance. This wasn't Michigan or Ohio State. This was Minnesota. They physically dominated every phase of the game, and now Frost and the Huskers have to sit for two weeks and think about that.

But as tight end Austin Allen said, maybe a week away is the best thing for everyone involved.

“We’ve been together since Aug. 2,” Allen said. “We had Fall Camp and then seven straight weeks. I think we just need to get away from each other for a little bit. We get so locked up in this, you forget to relax sometimes. I think that’s what we are going to do. We are going to relax.”

It also makes you wonder what path this season will head down over the final five games. NU desperately needs to get to a bowl game, which means they must find at least two wins over their final five games.

Unfortunately, the talk in July about this team being picked to win the West seems like a distant memory. Frost now faces a much tougher task these final five games delivering a promising finish, when we've yet to see this football team click in all three phases on the same day this season.

“I know where this is going,” Frost said. “There’s going to be ups and downs. Things are never as good as you think, never as bad as you think. I know we need to get a lot better at some basic things. I want the guys to get away for a couple of days and get ready to go back to work.

"We need to be a smart team, a more physical team. I don’t like coaching a team that isn’t the most physical football team, and we weren’t. I give them a ton of credit. They were the more physical football team. We are going to do whatever we can to address that.”

Now on to the breakdown...

