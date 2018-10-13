EVANSTON, Ill. - Someday I’m sure we are going to look back at this 2018 Nebraska football season and laugh, but right now nothing is funny about 0-6.

Nothing is funny about 20,000 Husker fans traveling to support a 0-6 football team on the road and delivering another gut-wrenching defeat.

Nebraska hasn’t won a football game in so long, it’s safe to say this team has forgotten how to win. It’s been so long since NU has been in a position to finish off a team in the fourth quarter they’ve forgotten how it’s done.

Northwestern did everything possible on Saturday to let the Huskers win. All NU had to do was one out of 15 things right down the stretch, and they win One thing. That to me was maybe the most frustrating thing for head coach Scott Frost.

You could play that game 100 times with Nebraska up 31-21 with 5:41 left in the fourth quarter and 99 out of 100 times NU wins it. 2018 has been that type of season. It was the first time a game has ever been canceled for weather conditions at Memorial Stadium. It the first 0-6 start in program history. It’s a first for a lot of things, and none of them good.

“I’m kind of running out of words to tell them,” Frost said. “Just stick together. There’s no doubt they’re better. We deserved to win that game today. I think they know how much we’ve improved. That’s a team that lost to Michigan by 3 points, and we are playing on their field. There were so many ways we could’ve won that game. I just feel bad for them. This wearing on me. Mostly, I just feel bad for the seniors – the Luke Gifford’s, the Jerald Foster’s, the Stanley Morgan’s and those type of guys. They deserve more, and they deserve better than this. We’ll keep scraping.”

It’s also beyond the point where you can sugarcoat things. Yes, the Huskers played their best football of the season on Saturday, but it still resulted in another loss.

“It’s frustrating, that’s for sure,” Gifford said. “At this point, the rah-rah stuff has got to go, and I think it’s passed that point. Like Coach Frost said, we have made a turning point, and I think we’re on the way up, but these are the types of games we have to finish. We’re close, we’re really close, but that can’t happen for us to take those next steps.”

Frost even referred on Saturday to the ESPN win probability statistic that they show on TV. Late in the fourth quarter, the Huskers were over a 98 percent chance to win, but as we’ve learned, 2018 has been the outlier season in Nebraska football history.

“I always watch the ESPN deal when I’m not coaching a game,” Frost said. “I always watch the ‘percent chance of winning.’ It makes me sick sometimes when I watch teams that have a 98 percent chance of winning. It’s hard to tell where ours as for this game, but that’s just heartbreaking for those guys.”

Now on to the breakdown…