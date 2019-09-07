



BOULDER, Colo. - You really can't tee it up much better.

Nebraska was up 17-0 at halftime over Colorado. There were an estimated 30,000 Husker fans in the 52,829 seat Folsom Field. Nebraska had the national TV FOX 2:30 window.

It was all there on Saturday for NU to take a major step forward and deliver an impressive road victory that would've showcased the entire program from the team to the fanbase.

Then the third quarter happened. NU came out of the locker room flat from the get-go. They started with the ball and had a chance to build on their 17-0 lead, and before the first play was even run, head coach Scott Frost was forced to call a timeout because his offense wasn't ready. This set the tone for the entire second half for the Huskers (1-1), as NU did nothing on their first four possessions of the half, opening the door for Colorado (2-0) and allowing them to storm back with a 34-31 overtime victory.

It was the classic Nebraska we've been accustomed to seeing over the years. Just when you think the program is going to take that big step forward they take one back. As Frost said after the game on Saturday, this one stings in a lot of ways. It stings how they gave up the lead to the Buffs. It stings to see Buff fans storm the field and taunt the 30,000 Husker fans that traveled to Boulder as they celebrated on the field.

“I’ve only been a part of a couple that were tougher than this,” Frost said. “As a coach, you try to stay calm on the sideline and do your job. That was tough today because of the emotion. After the sluggish start at the beginning of the third quarter, I think our offense kicked it into gear a couple of times when we needed it to. We didn’t play well at the same time offensively and defensively in the second half. This was one of the hardest losses I’ve been a part of.”

The loss clearly had an effect on quarterback Adrian Martinez as well.

The sophomore finished 16-of-26 passing for 290 yards but finished the game completing just 7-of-17 passes after connecting on his first nine in a row. Martinez also had three costly turnovers that hurt the offense on Saturday.

“We let our fans down, we let Coach Frost down, and I wanted this game. We wanted this game,” Martinez said. “We had that mindset coming in, and we lost, plain and simple. We are going to have to bounce back. It’s tough, but like I told the guys in the locker room: ‘Remember this. Remember this feeling. Let's not feel it again.’ It’s tough, and stuff happens. Good teams bounce back, and great teams would be even better.

"That’s where my head is at right now. Obviously, I feel terrible. We wanted to win this game, but we are going to bounce back.”

A frustrated Martinez was later asked if the low snap in overtime was a factor on the play where he took a sack, putting the Huskers in a very tough situation offensively.

The entire play sequence was rough, and NU went from having a chance to win the game to having their walk-on punter kick a 48-yard field goal in overtime.

“You got to make things happen,” Martinez said. “I’m not going to sit here and make excuses for anything. That’s on me. Whether the snap is 5,000 feet over my head. I don’t care. There’s no excuses. I think that’s an important thing for this team to know, and a lesson for myself. Regardless of where the snap is, who gives a shit. I have to be able to make the play.”

Now on to the breakdown...