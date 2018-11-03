COLUMBUS, Ohio - Call it what you want. A tough loss or a moral victory for Nebraska, but Saturday appeared to be a culture-changing day for Scott Frost's football program.

The Huskers may have fallen short against No. 10 Ohio State, but they sent a message to the rest of the conference what type of team they plan to be under Frost in the future.

When the Huskers hired Frost, the program had reached a point where they were no longer competitive against elite programs like Ohio State. Before Saturday, Urban Meyer's average margin of victory against the Big Red in three meetings was 42 points. They were in a different class than the once proud Nebraska, and it got to the point a year ago only 67,400 fans showed up to Memorial Stadium to watch the Huskers play this very same team because many feared the inevitable - embarrassment.

The Nebraska football brand has been embarrassed all too much the last 15 years, and many expected a similar result going into Saturday. Frost and his football team showed right away it wasn't going to be that type of game.

We saw a team fight. An offense executing in key moments. A defense force turnovers that mattered. An offensive line win the line of scrimmage, and most importantly a franchise level true freshman quarterback in Adrian Martinez. All of that has created about as much optimism as you'll ever see following a 36-31 loss.

"It's culture. This culture is going to be the difference," senior captain Jerald Foster said following Saturday's. "This culture is going to be the reason why Nebraska is going to be back on top in the next couple of years. Quote me every single day on that. I promise you with this coaching staff and the way they run it, they are going to be one of the top 5 teams sooner than later. I promise you that. It's unfortunate that we didn't get this win today, but I believe in the coaches and I believe in the guys out there too."



And now all that's left is three more games against Illinois, Michigan State and Iowa.

You could see this thing turning at Northwestern last month, and Saturday was once again another big step for this football program, despite coming up short.

"I would say coming off the past two weeks we were already confident," cornerback DiCaprio Bootle said. "Then even a loss like this will even make us more confident going forward. We just have to get the things we messed up on cleaned up. I have no doubt we are going to keep making this climb that we've been making over the last couple of weeks."

As for Frost, you could see it in his eyes on Saturday. He knew the step his football team took on Saturday. He knew how close they were to delivering a massive upset in the Horseshoe.

"I think our guys are having fun playing football and more confident than they’ve been since I’ve known them," Frost said. "My only message to the team was I was disappointed for them, ticked off but proud of them. The one thing I feel bad about is this thing keeps getting better and it’s going to keep getting better. It’s going to be really good and really fun and some of the guys that are helping us build it, the (Luke) Gifford’s and the (Mick) Stoltenberg’s and Stanley (Morgan's) and Tanner (Farmer) and Jerald (Foster), a bunch of these guys that are helping us get everything right aren’t going to get to see where it goes because it’s their last year.

"So I told the guys we’ve got to send them out the right way. I think the guys have the mindset that they’re going to go back to work and try to win the next game and the next game and the next game. It’s building and I would love to see those guys have some success on the way out."



