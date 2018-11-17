In a lot of ways, Saturday was set up for Michigan State to come into Lincoln and win.

The weather conditions were brutal, which limited Nebraska's high-powered offense considerably, and played right into the hands of the Spartans defense. The Huskers were also without their leading receiver JD Spielman, another setback for the offense.

However, through it all, Scott Frost's team showed fight. MSU tried to bully the Huskers early, and NU stood up to them. By the end of the game on Saturday, it was Frost's team that had Michigan State on the run, as they closed out a 9-6 victory.

“Toughness is mentality I think," Frost said. "It’s also easy to be tough when you care more. I think both of those things have gotten better.”



If anything, Saturday's win over MSU added more credibility to the Huskers late-season turnaround.

There were still some naysayers out there throwing cold water on NU's string of wins over Bethune-Cookman, Minnesota and Illinois. By beating MSU, Frost's team showed they could win on a day even when the conditions didn't favor their offense, and that they could stand up to a team that tried to push them around early in the game.

"I'd say it shows a lot," running back Devine Ozigbo said. "This team has gone through a lot and that's one thing that's toughened us up. The leadership we have has definitely toughened us up. It definitely helped us through everything.

"This style of game is not something we've had to play. We knew that if we had to play this way that we'd be able to get it done."



Saturday was also very special for NU's 19 seniors. By beating Michigan State, you could argue it was the best Big Ten win Nebraska has had since they last beat the Spartans in 2015.

It was a special moment watching the senior class celebrate after so many dark days. This will be a game and a day people will talk about for years to come.

"The whole scene, it’s snowing, everyone is still in the stadium going crazy and I’ve dreamt of that since I was a little kid," Gifford said. "So I wanted to take in everything that I could, put it in my mind and just remember it. I don’t have any regrets here. I’m excited for the way that we’re leaving this program and it’s been a heck of a ride but we have one more.”



Now on to the breakdown....