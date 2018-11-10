Saturday's Nebraska vs. Illinois game may have been the Huskers alternate uniform day, but the way the two teams played it looked more like they switched conferences.

The Huskers 54-35 win over the Illini felt more like an old Big 12 shootout, than traditional Big Ten football. The two teams combined for 1,115 yards of total offense, as it was the seventh consecutive game NU has gone for 450 yards or more, setting a new school record.

There will no doubt be questions about how the Blackshirts played on Saturday, but you cannot deny the strides the offense has made since the second half of the Wisconsin game.

There were questions on Saturday how this unit would operate, in what was the coldest game in Memorial Stadium in 25 years. Those questions were answered right away in a first quarter that saw the Huskers rack up 21 points and 241 yards of offense.

"There early on in the game, watching our offense execute, man it’s fun calling plays, it was a thing of beauty," head coach Scott Frost said following Saturday's win. "Those guys were executing everything that we were calling."



Quarterback Adrian Martinez had another impressive day, completing 24-of-34 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns.

Since the Huskers loss at Michigan on Sept. 22, you can argue Martinez has played as well or better than any quarterback in the conference.

“Adrian is impressing me every week," Frost said. "And every week he gets a little more comfortable with the offense. Every week he’s making a few more better decisions. There’s still a couple things he needs to learn, and he learned a couple new things today on protections and some things. But there’s not going to be anybody better than him once he gets as good as he can be.

"He’s so fun to be on a team with because he was disappointed today that he didn’t play better. I don’t think he’s ever going to be happy until he plays a perfect game, which is never going to happen, so he’s going to be hungry.”

At 3-7, the Huskers have a real chance now the next two weeks when they play ranked opponents in Michigan State and Iowa.

This is going to be a great measuring stick to see the growth this football team has made moving forward.

“It’ll be a great opportunity," Martinez said of the next two games. "We play Michigan State, a very solid football team next week. We’re excited, I feel like we’re playing our best football right now. It’ll be a great match-up and we’ll be ready to go.”

Now on to the breakdown...