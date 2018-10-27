The only thing missing on Saturday was a drug-free halftime pledge.

Other than that, Saturday's Nebraska vs. Bethune Cookman game was as close to a spring-like scrimmage as you'll see in Memorial Stadium. As the late Dennis Green would say, "they are who we thought they were."

The Wildcats were an undermanned FCS school that was physically overmatched, and it played out that way for most of the game. Maybe their biggest highlight came when one of the members of their traveling party was seen buying a Runza during a second-quarter TV timeout.

Credit Nebraska though, as they made this thing what it needed to be from the opening kickoff. NU was up 14-0 before Bethune-Cookman ran their fourth play from scrimmage. It was 28-3 in the first quarter and 38-3 at halftime.

“We needed that to happen. We needed to go out and get the game secured early," NU head coach Scott Frost said following Nebraska's 45-9 win. "I’ve said it a bunch, 12 weeks in a row is a long time, 13 weeks of practice in a row of practice is a long time without any break. It isn’t just the physical, it’s the grind of it. It takes a toll on you emotionally, especially with what these guys have been through this season.

"We needed a break, we didn’t get one. Physically it was important for us to put the game away so that the guys could play 30, 35, 40 snaps and be done. I think that’s going to help us down the stretch with the last four.”

And to be exact, Frost's starting offense played 41 snaps in the first half, while the defense took a few series in the second half before Erik Chinander called on his reserves.

Saturday was a throwback in a lot of ways. Games like Bethune-Cookman were like a lot of Big 8 Saturday's during the Tom Osborne era.

Games where second and third-teamers got rewarded for their hard work. We saw that on Saturday. Moments like fifth-year senior defensive tackle Peyton Newell coming up with a first-half interception are what Saturday will be remembered for.

Seeing guys like Loup City defensive end Matt Jarzynka coming up with a sack in his first ever playing time in five seasons. Or a Class C-1 backfield featuring quarterback Noah Vedral and running back Wyatt Mazour was another special moment. That's what Saturday's in Memorial Stadium was about for a long time, and there haven't been very many days like that the last several years.

“I would say that when you get your chance here, it’s a really special opportunity," Mazour said. "Everybody can see what we’re building here, and we had the rough start, nobody wanted it. It happened, it’s in the past. As you can see, now our offense is rolling, our defense played well today. It’s only up from here. For those Nebraska kids, I know personally being one, you really want to help the program turn it around and now it’s the time.”

The question is what has the last month done for this football team? How much have they grown since hitting "rock bottom" at Michigan on Sept. 22?

We are going to find out next week when they travel to Ohio State and face off against a mad Ohio State team fresh off a loss to Purdue and an open week to follow.

"This is what the Big Ten is about, playing the top teams in the country, and Ohio State is definitely that," freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez said. "We’re going to their place and we’re going to have to come to play.”

Now on to the breakdown...