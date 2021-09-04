Final Take: Nebraska gets their work in takes care of Fordham 52-7

Call it what you want, Nebraska came out of the gates on Saturday for FCS Fordham with a bit of a hangover.

Cam Taylor-Britt muffed a punt and there was an exchange issue with quarterback Adrian Martinez and running back Gabe Ervin Jr. on the second play of the game that led to a fumble and a 10-yard loss. NU mustered together their first scoring drive late in the first quarter and Fordham answered to tie the game 7-7.

After that, the Huskers woke up and scored 45 unanswered points en route to a 52-7 win. They made this game look exactly like it was supposed to. The Huskers ran 95 total plays and rushed for 329 yards on 65 carries.

"We needed it. We had such a good camp and going into that first game, we had high hopes, and I think that the kids really believe how much progress they made and how much better of a team they are," head coach Scott Frost said. "Then game one didn't go the way we wanted it to, but that doesn't change the progress that we've made.”

“We got a tough slate of games, we got a long season. We have to keep getting better. This team's going to be able to compete with anybody that we go on the field with and then it's a matter of playing clean and making somebody else beat us, not beating ourselves.”

NU got a big early spark from sixth-year senior JoJo Domann who picked off a Fordham pass and then followed that play up by sniffing out a double reverse play after Taylor-Britt's muffed punt.

"The most important game is always the next one, so I mean last week was a long weekend for us to come out here and get the job done," Domann said. "We still have a lot of things to correct. Win or lose. We can always look for ways to get better and that is what we are going to do. Glad we are evened back up, and we are on to Buffalo.”

Saturday also marked the first time Memorial Stadium has had full attendance since November of 2019.

Nearly 86,000 packed into Memorial Stadium, and in some ways, you almost forgot what a full house felt like.

“Gosh, that felt good," Frost said of having a full Memorial Stadium. "Just walking out to the tunnel, even pregame with the stands half-full in pregame was special and I got a chance to walk through the tunnel at the end of the game with my wife and my son, and he was giving the fans high fives. We missed the fans, I know they missed being here but this was a dismal place without them, so I can't wait till next week.”

Now on to the breakdown...