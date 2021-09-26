Final take: Nebraska finds another unpredictable way to lose on Saturday

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Nebraska has lost 15 of their last 20 games under Scott Frost by one score or less. That's a lot of different ways to lose a close game. In fact, I thought we had about seen it all in what's been historically the worst stretch of Husker football in the modern era.

Then on Saturday, the Huskers discovered a very unorthodox way to lose to No. 20 ranked Michigan State 23-20 in overtime when they seemingly had complete control of the football game.

Punter Daniel Cerni shanked a punt left and his entire coverage unit ran right. MSU fielded and ran it back for their first punt return touchdown since 2011. I can't make this stuff up. There's really not much Frost can say at this point either.

"That's a punt that we were supposed to kick to the right sideline and we went to the left," Frost said.

"We had a spirited talk in the locker room. I don't want them hanging their heads. We have a really good football team. Little things need to change. I kind of said it at halftime to the guys. I felt like I was watching the same movie again, and I told them they have to change the record."

Frost's talk at halftime clearly worked, as NU controlled the entire second other than that play. The defense even bailed out Adrian Martinez after a fumble. They didn't allow a first down the entire third and fourth quarters. They held the nation's leading rusher to just 61 yards rushing.

"I feel terrible for them because the defense is playing really well right now," Frost said. "We didn't have any business losing that game."

The problem is each one of these 15 losses by one score or less has an impact. You only get 12 of these precious Saturdays to show growth and improvement. The Huskers have burned through five of them and it's only Sept. 25.



There's not much time to fix this season or that much margin for error. The Big Ten right now is also very unpredictable which adds to the intrigue.

"These guys have got to do it," Frost said. "We have a good enough football team to do it. They have got to get sick of this stuff. I'm sick of it. They are sick of it. We've got to be able to count on guys when we need them to do their job."

The players had a similar message as well. Everyone in that post-game press conference was almost at a loss for words.

"We've got more to give," senior linebacker JoJo Domann said. "This whole team has more to give. We are not done, we are not going to role over. This hurts. We want to win the game. We are competitors. Ultimately it's how we are going to respond to these moments that are going to define us."

Now on to the breakdown...